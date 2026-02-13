21 Costco products that had price increases of up to 46% over the last few years
Even a few dollars can make a huge difference.
Costco is known for offering prices that are a better value than grocery stores in Canada.
But you're paying more at the retailer now because some products had price increases of up to 46% in the last few years.
That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand items.
Here's a breakdown of the recent price hikes for 21 products at Costco Canada stores.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Costco in 2023.
It now costs $10.49 now for a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Costco.
But you used to be able to get this product for just $8.89 in 2023.
That's a price increase of 18% over the last few years.
McCafe ground coffee
McCafe ground coffee at Costco. Right: McCafe ground coffee at Costco in 2023.
A 1.36-kilogram canister of McCafe ground coffee is $34.99 at Costco.
But it used to cost $27.99 in 2025 and $24.79 in 2023.
You pay $10.20 more now, which is a 41% increase since 2023.
McCafe coffee pods
McCafe K-Cup pods at Costco. Right: McCafe K-Cup pods at Costco in 2025.
You can get an 860-gram box of McCafe K-Cup pods for $48.99 at Costco.
The price for that same product was $46.99 in 2025.
With the $2 price increase, you pay 4% more now.
Tetley tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco in 2023.
It costs $13.99 for a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.
The price was $13.79 in 2025 and $11.99 in 2023.
That means there has been a 17% price increase over the last three years.
Almond Breeze almond beverage
Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: Almond Breeze almond beverage in 2025.
A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Almond Breeze almond beverage now costs $12.99.
It cost $11.49 for that same case in 2025.
While a $1.50 change in price might not seem like a lot, it's actually a 13% increase.
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread in 2023.
It costs $16.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread, which is a dupe of Nutella.
But the product used to cost $13.49 in 2025 and $12.99 in 2023.
That means there has been a 31% increase in price over the last three years!
So, you pay $4 more now.
Nutella
Nutella at Costco. Right: Nutella at Costco in 2023.
Nutella costs $17.99, and you get two one-kilogram jars.
That price was $15.99 in 2023.
So, you pay $2 more now, which is a 13% increase.
Kirkland Signature salt
Kirkland Signature sea salt. Right: Kirkland Signature sea salt in 2024.
An 850-gram tub of Kirkland Signature sea salt costs $4.99 at Costco.
It was $4.79 in 2025 and $4.49 in 2024.
That works out to an 11% increase over the last two years.
Kirkland Signature black pepper
Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper. Right: Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper in 2025.
You can get a 360-gram tub of Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper for $9.99 at Costco.
The product used to cost $8.49 in 2025.
Even though it might not seem like a big price hike, it's actually an 18% increase.
Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries
Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries. Right: Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries in 2025.
It costs $13.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries.
The price of this store brand product was $12.99 in 2025.
So, you pay a $1 more now, which is an 8% increase.
Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries
Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries. Right: Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries in 2025.
It costs $15.99 for a 2.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries.
Back in 2025, that same bag had a $14.49 price tag.
That's a price increase of 10%.
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bar. Right: Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bar in 2024.
You can get a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars for $17.49 at Costco now.
It used to cost $16.99 and $15.99 in 2025 and as cheap as $11.99 in 2024.
That's a massive 46% increase over the last two years.
You pay $5.50 more than you did in 2024 for this product.
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars in 2024.
It costs $14.99 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars, which are a dupe of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.
In 2024, the price was $11.99.
So, that $3 price hike is a 25% increase.
Oreo cookies
Oreos at Costco. Right: Oreos at Costco in 2025.
A box with four 500-gram packs of Oreo cookies now costs $15.99 at Costco.
But it was cheaper in 2025 when the price was $14.99.
That works out to a 7% increase.
Jack Link's beef jerky
Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco in
It now costs $15.99 for a 300-gram bag of Jack Link's teriyaki-flavoured beef jerky at Costco.
The same product was $14.99 in 2025.
So, you pay $1 more, which is a 7% increase.
Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar
Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar. Right: Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar in 2025.
You can get a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar for $20.49.
It used to cost $19.99 for that one-litre bottle in 2025.
That's a 3% price increase.
Kirkland Signature parchment paper
Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper. Right: Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper in 2023.
A pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper costs $19.99 now.
But it used to cost $17.99 in 2023.
That $2 change in price is an 11% increase.
Charmin toilet paper
Charmin toilet paper at Costco. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Costco in 2025.
Now, a pack of Charmin toilet paper with 30 rolls costs $32.49 when it's not on sale.
It cost $29.99 for the same pack in 2025.
That $2.50 change works out to a price increase of 8%.
Scotties tissues
Scotties facial tissues at Costco. Right: Scotties facial tissues at Costco in 2024.
It costs $26.99 for a pack of Scotties facial tissues with 20 boxes plus an extra.
A pack of 20 boxes cost $24.99 in 2024.
That's an 8% increase.
Even though there's a bonus box in this special pack, the price per box is actually more expensive now at $1.28 compared to $1.24 in 2024.
Cascade dishwasher pods
Cascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent at Costco. Right: Cascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent at Costco in 2025.
You can get a 1.25-kilogram pack of Cascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent for $29.99. It comes with 81 pods.
That same pack cost $27.99 in 2025.
So, you pay $2 more, which is 7% increase.
Scotch-Brite lint rollers
Scotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco. Right: Scotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco in 2023.
A pack of five Scotch-Brite lint rollers costs $16.49 at Costco.
The price tag used to be $15.99 in 2023.
That means there has been a 3% price increase over the last few years.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.