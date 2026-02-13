21 Costco products that had price increases of up to 46% over the last few years

Even a few dollars can make a huge difference.

person holding pack of kirkland signature parchment paper. right: canister of mccafe coffee at costco

Kirkland Signature parchment paper. Right: McCafe coffee at Costco.

Costco is known for offering prices that are a better value than grocery stores in Canada.

But you're paying more at the retailer now because some products had price increases of up to 46% in the last few years.

That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand items.

Here's a breakdown of the recent price hikes for 21 products at Costco Canada stores.

Kraft peanut butter

jars of \u200bKraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: person holding jar of Kraft peanut butter at Costco in 2023.

Kraft peanut butter at Costco. Right: Kraft peanut butter at Costco in 2023.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It now costs $10.49 now for a two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter at Costco.

But you used to be able to get this product for just $8.89 in 2023.

That's a price increase of 18% over the last few years.

McCafe ground coffee

canisters of \u200bMcCafe ground coffee at Costco. Right: \u200bcanisters of McCafe ground coffee at Costco in 2023.

McCafe ground coffee at Costco. Right: McCafe ground coffee at Costco in 2023.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 1.36-kilogram canister of McCafe ground coffee is $34.99 at Costco.

But it used to cost $27.99 in 2025 and $24.79 in 2023.

You pay $10.20 more now, which is a 41% increase since 2023.

McCafe coffee pods

boxes of \u200bMcCafe K-Cup pods at Costco. Right: boxes of McCafe K-Cup pods at Costco in 2025.

McCafe K-Cup pods at Costco. Right: McCafe K-Cup pods at Costco in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 860-gram box of McCafe K-Cup pods for $48.99 at Costco.

The price for that same product was $46.99 in 2025.

With the $2 price increase, you pay 4% more now.

Tetley tea

person holding box of \u200bTetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco in 2023.

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco in 2023.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.99 for a 945-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Costco.

The price was $13.79 in 2025 and $11.99 in 2023.

That means there has been a 17% price increase over the last three years.

Almond Breeze almond beverage

boxes of \u200bAlmond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: boxes of Almond Breeze almond beverage in 2025.

Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco. Right: Almond Breeze almond beverage in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Almond Breeze almond beverage now costs $12.99.

It cost $11.49 for that same case in 2025.

While a $1.50 change in price might not seem like a lot, it's actually a 13% increase.

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread

person holding jars of \u200bKirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread in 2023.

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread in 2023.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread, which is a dupe of Nutella.

But the product used to cost $13.49 in 2025 and $12.99 in 2023.

That means there has been a 31% increase in price over the last three years!

So, you pay $4 more now.

Nutella

jars of nutella at costco. right: person holding jars of nutella at costco in 2023

Nutella at Costco. Right: Nutella at Costco in 2023.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Nutella costs $17.99, and you get two one-kilogram jars.

That price was $15.99 in 2023.

So, you pay $2 more now, which is a 13% increase.

Kirkland Signature salt

person holding Kirkland Signature sea salt. Right: person holding Kirkland Signature sea salt in 2024.

Kirkland Signature sea salt. Right: Kirkland Signature sea salt in 2024.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

An 850-gram tub of Kirkland Signature sea salt costs $4.99 at Costco.

It was $4.79 in 2025 and $4.49 in 2024.

That works out to an 11% increase over the last two years.

Kirkland Signature black pepper

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper. Right: person holding Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper in 2025.

Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper. Right: Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 360-gram tub of Kirkland Signature coarse ground black pepper for $9.99 at Costco.

The product used to cost $8.49 in 2025.

Even though it might not seem like a big price hike, it's actually an 18% increase.

Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature frozen blueberries. Right: bag of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries in 2025.

Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries. Right: Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.99 for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries.

The price of this store brand product was $12.99 in 2025.

So, you pay a $1 more now, which is an 8% increase.

Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries. Right: bag of Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries in 2025.

Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries. Right: Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for a 2.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries.

Back in 2025, that same bag had a $14.49 price tag.

That's a price increase of 10%.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bar. Right: boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bar in 2024.

Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bar. Right: Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bar in 2024.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-dipped granola bars for $17.49 at Costco now.

It used to cost $16.99 and $15.99 in 2025 and as cheap as $11.99 in 2024.

That's a massive 46% increase over the last two years.

You pay $5.50 more than you did in 2024 for this product.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars in 2024.

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars in 2024.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $14.99 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars, which are a dupe of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.

In 2024, the price was $11.99.

So, that $3 price hike is a 25% increase.

Oreo cookies

boxes of \u200bOreos at Costco. Right: boxes of Oreos at Costco in 2025.

Oreos at Costco. Right: Oreos at Costco in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A box with four 500-gram packs of Oreo cookies now costs $15.99 at Costco.

But it was cheaper in 2025 when the price was $14.99.

That works out to a 7% increase.

Jack Link's beef jerky

person holding \u200bJack Link's beef jerky at Costco. Right: person holding \u200bJack Link's beef jerky at Costco in 2025.

Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco in

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It now costs $15.99 for a 300-gram bag of Jack Link's teriyaki-flavoured beef jerky at Costco.

The same product was $14.99 in 2025.

So, you pay $1 more, which is a 7% increase.

Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar

\u200bKirkland Signature balsamic vinegar. Right: person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar in 2025.

Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar. Right: Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a one-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature balsamic vinegar for $20.49.

It used to cost $19.99 for that one-litre bottle in 2025.

That's a 3% price increase.

Kirkland Signature parchment paper

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper. Right: Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper in 2023.

Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper. Right: Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper in 2023.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper costs $19.99 now.

But it used to cost $17.99 in 2023.

That $2 change in price is an 11% increase.

Charmin toilet paper

packs of \u200bCharmin toilet paper at Costco. Right: packs of Charmin toilet paper at Costco in 2025.

Charmin toilet paper at Costco. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Costco in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Now, a pack of Charmin toilet paper with 30 rolls costs $32.49 when it's not on sale.

It cost $29.99 for the same pack in 2025.

That $2.50 change works out to a price increase of 8%.

Scotties tissues

boxes of Scotties facial tissues at Costco. Right: boxes Scotties facial tissues at Costco in 2024.

Scotties facial tissues at Costco. Right: Scotties facial tissues at Costco in 2024.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a pack of Scotties facial tissues with 20 boxes plus an extra.

A pack of 20 boxes cost $24.99 in 2024.

That's an 8% increase.

Even though there's a bonus box in this special pack, the price per box is actually more expensive now at $1.28 compared to $1.24 in 2024.

Cascade dishwasher pods

\u200bCascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent at Costco. Right: Cascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent at Costco in 2025.

Cascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent at Costco. Right: Cascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent at Costco in 2025.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.25-kilogram pack of Cascade Premium Plus dishwasher detergent for $29.99. It comes with 81 pods.

That same pack cost $27.99 in 2025.

So, you pay $2 more, which is 7% increase.

Scotch-Brite lint rollers

\u200bScotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco. Right: person holding pack of Scotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco in 2023.

Scotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco. Right: Scotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco in 2023.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of five Scotch-Brite lint rollers costs $16.49 at Costco.

The price tag used to be $15.99 in 2023.

That means there has been a 3% price increase over the last few years.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

kirkland signature costco canada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

