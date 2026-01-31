19 products at Costco that are worth buying even if you live alone

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

If you live alone, you might not think a lot of Costco products are cost-effective because they're bulk-sized.

But there are actually quite a few items that get you bang for your buck!

That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand products.

So, here are some items you can get at Costco Canada stores that are worth buying even if you live alone and have a membership.

Coffee

person holding Kirkland Signature house blend coffee

Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee, which breaks down to $2.38 per 100 grams.

This is one of the cheapest bags of coffee you can get at Costco.

So, if you live alone and have coffee often, the bulk sizedproduct is a cost-effective option.

Muffins

packs of muffins at costco

Costco muffins.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $7.99 for an 890-gram pack of baked-in-store muffins at Costco that comes with eight muffins.

The price works out to just $0.89 per 100 grams and $0.99 per muffin.

If you live alone and think this is too much, you can put some in the freezer so you have them when you want them.

Lettuce

packs of lettuce at costco

Lettuce at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

If you live alone, you might not think of Costco as a place to get fresh produce, given that many of the products are oversized.

But this three-pack of lettuce costs $6.99 and isn't that big, so it's a good option.

Bell peppers

bags of bell peppers in boxes at costco

Bell peppers at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a pack of six bell peppers for $9.99, which works out to $1.66 per pepper.

It can be more cost-effective to buy a multi-pack like this if you live alone and have a Costco membership.

Frozen berries

bags of Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend

Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

If you don't want to buy fresh fruit at Costco because it could go bad before you eat it, the frozen fruit is a good option.

This two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend costs $17.99.

It comes with strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.

That price works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.

Chocolate chip granola bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars

Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $14.99 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.

This product is a less expensive dupe of the name-brand Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.

You get 64 granola bars that are 24 grams each.

That means you pay just $0.97 per 100 grams nad $0.23 per granola bar.

Dried pasta

boxes of Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco

Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.99 for a pack of Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.

This box has nine 500-gram bags of spaghetti.

That works out to $1.44 per bag and $0.28 per 100 grams.

So, if you live alone, you don't have to buy pasta as often when you get this pack at Costco.

Rice

bags of Kirkland Signature basmati rice

Kirkland Signature basmati rice.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice for $19.49.

That's a cost of just $0.38 per 100 grams.

If you get this bulk-sized product, you don't have to buy it as often as you would with smaller packages at grocery stores.

Olive oil

person holding bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil

Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $22.49 for a two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil at Costco.

That means you pay $1.12 per 100 millilitres, which is more bang for your buck than you get for name brands at grocery stores.

Instant noodles

packs of Bowl Noodles spicy kimchi flavoured instant noodles at Costco

Bowl Noodles spicy kimchi flavoured instant noodles at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $12.49 for this pack of Bowl Noodles spicy kimchi flavoured instant noodles at Costco.

The pack comes with a dozen 86-gram bowls.

That price breaks down to $1.04 per bowl and $1.21 per 100 grams.

So, if you live alone and don't want to buy individual instant noodle bowls, this Costco product is a good option.

Carbonated water

cases of San Pellegrino carbonated water at Costco

San Pellegrino carbonated water at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $27.99 for a case of San Pellegrino carbonated water at Costco.

Each case comes with 24 bottles that are 500 millilitres each.

That works out to $1.16 per bottle and $0.23 per 100 millilitres.

These are smaller bottles, so if you live alone and don't want to use the bigger bottles, this is a good option.

Parchment paper

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper at costco

Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper for $19.99.

The pack comes with two rolls of parchment paper that are 19 square metres each, which means you pay $9.99 per roll and $0.52 per square metre.

Aluminum foil

person holding pack of Alcan aluminum foil at costco

Alcan aluminum foil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of three Alcan aluminum foil rolls that are 100 feet each for $16.99 at Costco.

So, each roll is $5.66.

All-purpose cleaner

bottles of Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at costc

Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.49 for a 5.2-litre bottle of Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco.

Since it's a bigger bottle than what you can get at most grocery stores, this means you don't need to buy as often. Plus, the price breaks down to just $0.25.

Dryer sheets

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature fabric softener dryer sheets

Kirkland Signature fabric softener dryer sheets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a two-pack of Kirkland Signature fabric softener dryer sheets for $15.99, and each box has 250 sheets.

That means you pay $7.99 per box and just $0.03 per sheet.

Laundry detergent

bottles of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent at Costco.

If you live alone and don't want to spend on name-brand items, this product is a lower-priced dupe of Tide.

Paper towel

packs of \u200bBounty Plus paper towel at costco

Bounty Plus paper towel.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bounty Plus paper towel costs $32.49 at Costco, and each pack comes with 12 rolls.

That's cheaper than regular Bounty paper towels at grocery stores like Loblaws.

Tissues

boxes of Kirkland Signature three-ply facial tissues

Kirkland Signature three-ply facial tissues.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has packs of Kirkland Signature three-ply facial tissues for $22.99.

There are 12 boxes in each pack, which means the cost breaks down to $1.91 per box.

Toilet paper

packs of Kirkland Signature toilet paper

Kirkland Signature toilet paper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $23.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper that comes with 30 rolls.

That means you pay just $0.79 per roll.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

