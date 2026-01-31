19 products at Costco that are worth buying even if you live alone
Both name-brand and Kirkland Signature items get you a lot of bang for your buck. 🛒
If you live alone, you might not think a lot of Costco products are cost-effective because they're bulk-sized.
But there are actually quite a few items that get you bang for your buck!
That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand products.
So, here are some items you can get at Costco Canada stores that are worth buying even if you live alone and have a membership.
Coffee
Kirkland Signature house blend coffee.
It costs $26.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature house blend coffee, which breaks down to $2.38 per 100 grams.
This is one of the cheapest bags of coffee you can get at Costco.
So, if you live alone and have coffee often, the bulk sizedproduct is a cost-effective option.
Muffins
Costco muffins.
It costs $7.99 for an 890-gram pack of baked-in-store muffins at Costco that comes with eight muffins.
The price works out to just $0.89 per 100 grams and $0.99 per muffin.
If you live alone and think this is too much, you can put some in the freezer so you have them when you want them.
Lettuce
Lettuce at Costco.
If you live alone, you might not think of Costco as a place to get fresh produce, given that many of the products are oversized.
But this three-pack of lettuce costs $6.99 and isn't that big, so it's a good option.
Bell peppers
Bell peppers at Costco.
Costco has a pack of six bell peppers for $9.99, which works out to $1.66 per pepper.
It can be more cost-effective to buy a multi-pack like this if you live alone and have a Costco membership.
Frozen berries
Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend.
If you don't want to buy fresh fruit at Costco because it could go bad before you eat it, the frozen fruit is a good option.
This two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen three berry blend costs $17.99.
It comes with strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.
That price works out to $0.89 per 100 grams.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
It costs $14.99 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars.
This product is a less expensive dupe of the name-brand Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars.
You get 64 granola bars that are 24 grams each.
That means you pay just $0.97 per 100 grams nad $0.23 per granola bar.
Dried pasta
Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.
It costs $12.99 for a pack of Antonio Amato dried pasta at Costco.
This box has nine 500-gram bags of spaghetti.
That works out to $1.44 per bag and $0.28 per 100 grams.
So, if you live alone, you don't have to buy pasta as often when you get this pack at Costco.
Rice
Kirkland Signature basmati rice.
Costco has a five-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature basmati rice for $19.49.
That's a cost of just $0.38 per 100 grams.
If you get this bulk-sized product, you don't have to buy it as often as you would with smaller packages at grocery stores.
Olive oil
Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil.
It costs $22.49 for a two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil at Costco.
That means you pay $1.12 per 100 millilitres, which is more bang for your buck than you get for name brands at grocery stores.
Instant noodles
Bowl Noodles spicy kimchi flavoured instant noodles at Costco.
It costs $12.49 for this pack of Bowl Noodles spicy kimchi flavoured instant noodles at Costco.
The pack comes with a dozen 86-gram bowls.
That price breaks down to $1.04 per bowl and $1.21 per 100 grams.
So, if you live alone and don't want to buy individual instant noodle bowls, this Costco product is a good option.
Carbonated water
San Pellegrino carbonated water at Costco.
It costs $27.99 for a case of San Pellegrino carbonated water at Costco.
Each case comes with 24 bottles that are 500 millilitres each.
That works out to $1.16 per bottle and $0.23 per 100 millilitres.
These are smaller bottles, so if you live alone and don't want to use the bigger bottles, this is a good option.
Parchment paper
Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper.
Costco has a pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper for $19.99.
The pack comes with two rolls of parchment paper that are 19 square metres each, which means you pay $9.99 per roll and $0.52 per square metre.
Aluminum foil
Alcan aluminum foil at Costco.
You can get a pack of three Alcan aluminum foil rolls that are 100 feet each for $16.99 at Costco.
So, each roll is $5.66.
All-purpose cleaner
Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco
It costs $13.49 for a 5.2-litre bottle of Mr. Clean all-purpose cleaner at Costco.
Since it's a bigger bottle than what you can get at most grocery stores, this means you don't need to buy as often. Plus, the price breaks down to just $0.25.
Dryer sheets
Kirkland Signature fabric softener dryer sheets.
Costco has a two-pack of Kirkland Signature fabric softener dryer sheets for $15.99, and each box has 250 sheets.
That means you pay $7.99 per box and just $0.03 per sheet.
Laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry detergent at Costco.
If you live alone and don't want to spend on name-brand items, this product is a lower-priced dupe of Tide.
Paper towel
Bounty Plus paper towel.
Bounty Plus paper towel costs $32.49 at Costco, and each pack comes with 12 rolls.
That's cheaper than regular Bounty paper towels at grocery stores like Loblaws.
Tissues
Kirkland Signature three-ply facial tissues.
Costco has packs of Kirkland Signature three-ply facial tissues for $22.99.
There are 12 boxes in each pack, which means the cost breaks down to $1.91 per box.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper.
It costs $23.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature toilet paper that comes with 30 rolls.
That means you pay just $0.79 per roll.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.