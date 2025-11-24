Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

We compared the new Costco flyer to No Frills, Food Basics & FreshCo to find the best deals

Costco isn't the cheapest store for every product! 👀

person holding pack of philadelphia cream cheese at costco. right: bags of chips on shelves at no frills store

Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco. Right: Chips on shelves at No Frills.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco has a new flyer for December that's offering discounts on so many products.

So, Narcity decided to compare it to flyers at grocery stores in Canada to find the lowest prices and best deals.

We chose No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo because Canadians told Narcity those are the cheapest grocery stores and the stores with the best value.

Then, we looked at the flyers and chose the same products at all four stores.

Since the sizes can vary at each store, Narcity compared the "price per" figures.

Costco's flyer is valid until December 7 or December 21, but the grocery store flyers are only valid until November 26.

Here are the price comparisons for 12 products, along with a breakdown of which stores have the better flyer deals!

Kicking Horse coffee

Costco: $22.99 ($28.99) for a one-kilogram bag of Kicking Horse Three Sisters whole bean coffee — $2.29 per 100 grams

No Frills: $10 ($16) for a 284-gram bag of Kicking Horse Three Sisters ground coffee — $3.52 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $15.99 ($22.99) for a 454-gram bag of Kicking Horse whole bean coffee — $3.52 per 100 grams

Ruffles All Dressed chips

Costco: $5.89 ($7.89) for a 612-gram bag of Ruffles All Dressed potato chips — $0.96 per 100 grams

No Frills: $8.99 ($9.99) for a 448-gram pack of Frito-Lay Classic variety bag with Ruffles All Dressed chips — $2 per 100 grams

Perrier carbonated water

Costco: $15.99 ($19.99) for a 24-pack of 330 millilitre cans of Perrier carbonated water — $0.20 per 100 millilitres

Food Basics: $8.99 ($10.99) for a six-pack of one-litre bottles of Perrier lime or lemon flavoured carbonated Water — $0.14 per 100 millilitres

Benton and Vinta crackers

Costco: $9.49 ($11.99) for a 1.25-kilogram box of Dare cracker variety pack with Benton and Vinta — $0.75 per 100 grams

No Frills: $2.50 ($2.79) for a 200-gram box of Benton crackers or a 225-gram box of Vinta crackers — $1.25 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $2.99 ($3.99) for a 135-gram box of Dare Gluten Free Breton Crackers — $2.21 per 100 grams

Philadelphia cream cheese

Costco: $10.49 ($13.49) for two 500-gram tubs of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.04 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $3.98 ($4.59) for a 250-gram brick of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.59 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $3.99 for a 250-gram brick of Philadelphia cream cheese — $1.59 per 100 grams

Lindt Lindor chocolates

Costco: $23.99 ($29.99) for a 900-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates — $2.66 per 100 grams

Food Basics: $9.99 for a 150-gram box of Lindt Lindor assorted chocolates — $6.66 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $8.99 ($9.99) for a 120-gram box of Lindt Lindor chocolates — $7.49 per 100 grams

Sponge Towels

Costco: $21.99 ($27.99) for 12 rolls of Sponge Towels Premium paper towels — $1.83 per roll

Food Basics: $6.98 ($10.99) for three rolls of Sponge Towels Ultra paper towels — $2.32 per roll

FreshCo: $6.99 ($10.99) for three rolls of Sponge Towels Ultra paper towels — $2.33 per roll

Scotties tissues

Costco: $21.99 ($27.99) for 21 boxes of Scotties Premium two-ply facial tissues — $1.04 per box

Food Basics: $6.98 ($10.99) for six boxes of Scotties two-ply facial tissues — $1.16 per box

Dove antiperspirant

Costco: $15.49 ($19.99) for a pack of three 107-gram bottles of Dove men's or women's dry antiperspirant spray — $4.82 per 100 grams

FreshCo: $4.99 ($6.99) for a 45-gram to 74-gram bottle of Dove deodorant or antiperspirant — $11.08 to $6.74 per 100 grams

Tide laundry detergent

Costco: $23.99 ($29.99) for a 4.82-litre bottle of Tide Original laundry detergent — $0.49 per 100 millilitres

No Frills: $22 ($25.99) for a 3.9-litre bottle of Tide Original laundry detergent — $0.56 per 100 millilitres

Gain laundry detergent

Costco: $17.49 ($21.99) for a 4.82-litre bottle of Gain laundry detergent — $0.36 per 100 millilitres

No Frills: $15 ($16) for a 4.25 litre of Gain laundry detergent — $0.35 per 100 millilitres

Downy fabric softener

Costco: $14.99 ($18.99) for a 4.35-litre bottle of Downy Ultra April Fresh fabric softener — $0.34 per 100 millilitres

No Frills: $7.88 ($13.99) for a 2.63 litre bottle of Downy Ultra April Fresh fabric softener — $0.29 per 100 millilitres

Food Basics: $7.98 ($13.99) for a 2.63 litre bottle of Downy Ultra April Fresh fabric softener — $0.30 per 100 millilitres

WHICH STORE HAS THE BEST DEALS?

Now, let's get into the breakdown of the best deals and prices at each store.

Narcity compared the flyer prices of a dozen products, and these nine items are cheaper at Costco:

  • Kicking Horse coffee
  • Ruffles All Dressed chips
  • Benton and Vinta crackers
  • Philadelphia cream cheese
  • Lindt Lindor chocolates
  • Sponge Towels
  • Scotties tissues
  • Dove antiperspirant
  • Tide laundry detergent

No Frills has the better deals for Gain laundry detergent and Downy fabric softener.

Food Basics is the cheapest option for Perrier carbonated water.

If you've ever been to Costco, you might not think it offers better deals because prices are often much higher than other grocery stores, especially discount retailers like No Frills.

But the price tags at Costco are bigger because the products are bulk-sized.

When you break the price down by how much product you get, a lot of bulk items at Costco actually have a better value than the smaller items at grocery stores.

So, it looks like Costco's flyer has the best deals right now!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

no frillsgrocery stores in canadacostco canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

