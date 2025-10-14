Canada's cheapest grocery stores were revealed and these discount chains came out on top
Costco made the ranking even though you have to pay for a membership! 👀
There is a new ranking of the cheapest grocery stores in Canada.
So many discount chains are on the list, and a few retailers that you might not consider to be cheap have also made the cut!
Narcity recently posted on Facebook and asked, "What do you think the cheapest grocery stores in Canada are?"
A lot of people responded to the survey question, so this ranking is based on more than 200 comments from shoppers across the country.
These are the cheapest grocery stores in Canada, according to Canadians:
- No Frills
- Food Basics
- Walmart
Even though the retailer is the third spot, a few people said that Walmart isn't as cheap as it used to be.
Then, FreshCo is fourth and Giant Tiger is fifth in the ranking of Canada's cheapest grocery stores.
"Used to be No Frills but found that Food Basics and FreshCo [are] cheaper and better," one shopper said.
After the top five, Real Canadian Superstore and Costco are the next highest ranking grocery stores.
You might not have expected Costco to make this ranking, let alone the top five, because you have to pay for a membership to shop there.
"No comparison, it's Costco. Break it down per item, and it's far cheaper than Walmart or anywhere," someone commented.
Another shopper told Narcity that they shop at three big discount retailers — No Frills, FreshCo, and Food Basics — and then supplement with Costco.
Then, Safeway and Dollarama are tied for seventh place in this cheapest grocery store ranking.
Even though Dollarama is a dollar store and not technically a grocery store, the retailer sells a lot of grocery products.
Canada's cheapest grocery store ranking is finished with Super C, Farm Boy, Co-op and Metro, which are all tied for the last spot on the list.
Quite a few Canadians said there are no "cheapest grocery stores" anymore because prices have gone up everywhere.
"They are non-existent," someone commented.
But others said you can still find cheap prices at grocery stores in Canada.
These shoppers noted that you have to shop at a few different stores and know how prices compare to really get the cheapest products.
"I spend where I get the good sales," another person told Narcity.
