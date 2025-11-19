Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

The grocery stores in Canada with the best value were revealed and there's a clear winner

Some shoppers said you have to go to multiple stores if you really want the best value.

person holding costco membership card and receipt outside a store in canada. right: shelves in an aisle at a no frills store

Costco membership card and receipt. Right: Shelves at No Frills.

Dennizn | Dreamstime, Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canadians have revealed which grocery stores in Canada get you the most value.

You might be surprised where Costco ranked on this list, given that you have to pay for a membership to shop there!

Recently, Narcity posted on Facebook and asked, "Which grocery stores in Canada do you think offer the best value for groceries?"

With more than 100 comments and 15 retailers named, it seems like there are quite a few places to get the most bang for your buck.

Here are the top three grocery stores with the best value, according to Canadians:

  1. Costco
  2. Walmart
  3. No Frills

A few Canadian shoppers said Costco offers the best value because of the bulk-sized items.

Someone said Costco has cheaper prices for products that are "really expensive" at other grocery stores in Canada, like Loblaws.

Even though you have to pay for a membership, it's clear that Canadians think Costco still gets you the best value.

"There are many items which are cheaper at Walmart at full price than they are at Save On, Superstore, etc, on sale," another person commented.

After those top stores, Giant Tiger and Food Basics are tied for fourth.

Then, Real Canadian Superstore and FreshCo are tied for fifth as the stores in Canada with the best value for groceries.

Someone told Narcity that FreshCo gets shoppers the most value because of price matching.

These grocery stores were only mentioned a few times as the retailers that offer the best value: T&T, Farm Boy, Shoppers Drug Mart, Foodland, Super C, City Market, Save-On-Foods and Sobeys.

While a lot of Canadians gave specific stores to shop at, some had more general advice.

A few people said any grocery store that price matches gets you the best value.

Others told Narcity that Asian grocery stores in Canada are the best places to shop if you want to get the most value for your groceries.

Some shoppers said you have to go to multiple stores and shop sales if you really want the best value.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canadagrocery stores in canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

