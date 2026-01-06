Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario recycling rules just changed — Here's everything you can now put in your blue bin

Everything you need to know! ♻️👇

Blue recycling bins at the end of a driveway for collection (generic).

Ontario's new recycling system means a bunch of new items can now be put in your blue bin.

Imageegami | Dreamstime
Contributor

Ontario just rolled out a massive update to its blue bin program — and it means big changes for what you can now toss in the recycle bin.

If you've ever moved cities or travelled within Ontario and gotten all mixed up about what goes in the blue bin, that confusion is finally over. As of January 1, 2026, a new provincewide recycling system is in place, and it's a game changer for anyone who cares about the environment (or just wants to recycle right).

Under the new system, it no longer matters if you're recycling in Toronto, Ottawa or Thunder Bay — everyone in Ontario can now recycle the same materials. That means less second-guessing and more stuff getting a second life instead of going to landfill.

The list of recyclables has also expanded to include things like toothpaste tubes, coffee cups, plastic bags and styrofoam.

What changed?

The big switch is part of Ontario's move to extended producer responsibility, or EPR. It comes from the province's updated Blue Box regulation, which came out in 2021 and has been rolling out in phases since July 2023.

Basically, EPR means that the companies that make and sell food, beverage and consumer products are now responsible for collecting and recycling the packaging they sell them in. This pushes companies to think more critically about the packaging materials they choose and holds them responsible for the cost of recycling them when they're no longer useful.

Now that the three-year transition period is complete, municipalities are officially out of the residential recycling game. Instead, Circular Materials, a non-profit funded by the companies behind the packaging — including Costco, Loblaw, McDonald's, Coca-Cola and more — is footing the bill and running the show.

According to Ontario Environment Minister Todd McCarthy, the change will make recycling "easier and more consistent" across the province. Meanwhile, Circular Materials says municipalities are collectively saving more than $200 million under the new system.

Who's picking up your blue bin now?

While Circular Materials is coordinating the provincewide system, they're not the ones actually collecting your recycling off the curb. That job falls to a handful of local contractors, depending on where you live.

Here's a breakdown of who's doing pickup in some of Ontario's major regions (this list is not exhaustive):

  • GFL: Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Windsor–Essex, Oshawa, Whitby, Thunder Bay, Newmarket
  • Miller Waste: Ottawa, York Region, Waterloo Region, Halton Region, Niagara Region, London, Burlington, Ajax
  • Emterra: Barrie, Kingston, Brantford, Peterborough
  • Waste Management: Sudbury, Guelph
  • Waste Connections: Chatham–Kent

If something goes wrong or you have questions about recycling collection, your city likely can't help you anymore — instead, contact your local service provider directly.

To find out who to contact for questions about your blue bin, missed pickups or what goes where, head to CircularMaterials.ca/ON.

What you can recycle now

With this new setup, the list of recyclable items has grown — and it's the same everywhere.

If you live in a single-stream community like Toronto or Peel, just toss all approved recyclables into one blue bin, same as usual.

If you're in a dual-stream city like Ottawa or Hamilton, you'll still need to sort items into blue (containers) and black or grey (fibres) bins.

Here's what's accepted now:

Paper & fibre (black/grey bin in dual-stream):

  • Cardboard boxes (flattened, max 60x60 cm)
  • Boxboard — cereal boxes, tissue boxes, toilet paper and paper towel rolls, egg cartons (flattened)
  • Paper laminate packaging — pet food bags, glossy paper bags, paper plates (free from food residue)
  • Notepads, loose paper, file folders, other printed materials
  • Newspapers, flyers, magazines, brochures
  • Paper bags, gift boxes, greeting cards, envelopes
  • Shredded paper (in a tied clear plastic bag)

Containers (blue bin in dual-stream):

  • Paper laminate containers — spiral cans, ice cream tubs, hot and cold beverage cups (lids off) (NEW)
  • Cartons — for milk, creamer, broth, soup, molasses, etc. (lids on)
  • Rigid plastics — laundry detergent jugs, shampoo bottles, peanut butter jars, yogurt containers, food trays, black plastic containers (lids ON)
  • Tubes — for toothpaste, deodorant tubes, hand cream, etc. (lids on) (NEW)
  • Foam packaging — styrofoam containers, meat trays, takeout cups, packing peanuts (NEW)
  • Glass — bottles and jars, cosmetic bottles, spice containers (lids off)
  • Metal — cans, tins, metal lids, aluminum foil (balled up), pie plates, frozen food trays
  • Aerosol cans — food sprays, hairspray, air fresheners, shaving cream, deodorant (non-toxic only, lids on) (NEW)

Flexible plastic packaging (NEW in many regions):

  • Plastic bags — for produce, bread, milk, dry cleaning, newspapers, etc.
  • Overwrap — for paper towel, toilet paper, etc.
  • Bubble wrap, plastic gift bags
  • Coffee bags, deli pouches, chip bags, snack wrappers, cereal liner bags

In most dual-stream municipalities, flexible plastics go in the fibre (black or grey) bin. However, some municipalities (like Ottawa and Niagara) treat them as containers (blue bin). Check your local rules at CircularMaterials.ca/ON if you're in a dual-stream region.

As always, all recyclables should be empty and rinsed so that they're free from food and other residues.

And yes — you still can't recycle any alcohol containers in the blue bin. Take those to The Beer Store instead to get your deposit back.

What stays the same?

In most municipalities, your bin itself stays the same and your collection schedule hasn't changed. Keep in mind, though, that while your recycling should still be picked up on the same day as usual, it will be a different truck coming to collect, and it may come at a different time of day than you're used to.

Meanwhile, garbage, green bin and yard waste collection remain totally unchanged and will still be handled by your local municipality as usual.

Ultimately, Ontario's new blue bin system is all about making recycling easier and more consistent. And with producers footing the bill, your efforts at the curb are going even further to reduce waste and build a cleaner, more sustainable Ontario.

Be honest — did you know your city's recycling rules before now?

READ NEXT: Ontario residents can get over $190 from the CRA in this January government payment

From Your Site Articles
recyclingontario news
CanadaNews
  • Narcity Staff

    Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

Canadian workers can get up to $730 from this CRA benefit payment in January 2026

You could kick off the new year with a payday from the CRA! 💰

A new ranking of Canada's best universities says these are the top schools for 2026

It's based on how schools prepare students for "resilient careers."

One of the world's 'best' water destinations is near Toronto and it outranked the Caribbean

You'll want to add this spot to your 2026 plans.

Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale has products up to 75% off and you can save on candles

Some three-wick candles are $16.96 cheaper now! 👀

Canada's most in-demand jobs for 2026 were revealed and here's how much the positions pay

"Employers are primarily looking for talent capable of navigating both technological efficiency and emotional intelligence."

This lakeside town with storybook streets and cafes is one of Ontario's 'best' spots to live

Pack your bags!

Costco has special coupons that get you up to 33% off and here's how you can get the deals

Coffee, apple turnovers, granola bars, and more products are discounted.

Cineplex is offering cheap movie tickets in January and these are the films you can watch

If you don't buy tickets a certain way, you'll have to pay more! 📽️🍿

Ontario is home to one of North America's 'best' beaches and it's like a Greek island vacay

You'll want to add this spot to your 2026 plans.