Ontario just launched new pay transparency laws and they could impact your next job search
Here's how the latest changes to Ontario's employment standards affect you. 👇
If you're looking for a job in Ontario, your search might start to feel a lot more transparent — literally.
As of January 1, 2026, a set of major updates to the Ontario Employment Standards Act is officially in effect, and they're changing the hiring game across the province.
These changes are part of the ongoing series of Working for Workers laws Ontario has rolled out over the last few years, and they're aimed at making the job search process a little more fair, transparent and modern.
The new Ontario laws affect any job ads that are posted publicly, covering everything from what employers can put in job postings to how they respond to your application.
They also touch on things like pay transparency, the use of AI in hiring and even whether employers can ghost you during the application process.
The new legislation applies to all employers in Ontario with 25 or more employees on the day the job gets posted.
Here's a breakdown of what's new in Ontario news and employment law as of January 2026 — and how it could impact the job search for your next gig.
Job postings now have to include salaries
One of the biggest changes? Any job ads posted publicly in Ontario now have to show the salary range. This means no more guessing games when it comes to how much a job pays.
If an employer posts a public job ad, they must include either the exact expected compensation or a pay range, unless the role pays over $200,000 per year.
And the posted range can't be wildly wide either — the gap between the low and high end can't be more than $50,000.
According to the new law, this rule applies to any publicly posted job, unless it fits specific exceptions that can be defined by regulation. The aim here is pretty straightforward: more transparency, less wage secrecy, and fewer awkward surprises after the interview.
So now, when you're scrolling job sites, you should see more clarity about what kind of pay to expect before you even hit "apply."
Employers have to say if they're using AI
Under the new rules, if a company is using artificial intelligence (AI) to screen job applications, they're required to include a disclosure right in the job posting.
According to the new law, employers must now include a disclosure if they're using any kind of artificial intelligence to help "screen, assess or select" applicants. So if an algorithm is deciding whether your resume makes the cut, you'll know upfront.
This rule helps jobseekers understand how their applications are being evaluated — especially as AI tools become more common in hiring.
No more "Canadian experience required"
In a move that will be especially meaningful for newcomers to Canada, the law now bans employers from requiring "Canadian experience" in job postings.
That means job ads in Ontario can't include any requirement for previous work experience in Canada specifically — whether in the posting itself or in the application form. This change is designed to make the job market more accessible for immigrants and international workers with valuable experience earned outside of the country.
So if you've ever been shut out of a job because your work history didn't include a Canadian company, that's no longer something employers can legally demand.
Employers can't ghost you anymore
We've all been there — you nail the interview and then hear... nothing. That's about to change.
As of January 1, employers in Ontario are legally required to let you know the status of your application within 45 days after an interview. They must tell you whether they've made a hiring decision (whether it's you or someone else they've picked), and they can do it by email, phone or any other method they've used to reach out to you before.
If you've had multiple interviews for the same job, the 45-day clock resets after each one.
This rule is part of the province's push for more respectful, transparent hiring practices. It doesn't mean employers need to make a decision in 45 days, but they can't go any longer without at least giving you an update.
Job postings must say if there's a specific vacancy
Ever apply for something only to realize there was no actual job behind the ad? That kind of mysterious posting is now against the rules.
Under the new legislation, Ontario employers must clearly state whether a publicly advertised job posting is for an existing job opening or not. This means no more mystery listings or "just-in-case" recruiting with no role to fill, unless that's clearly disclosed.
This doesn't mean employers can't post jobs for hiring pools — to build a list of pre-screened candidates for future openings — but they do have to be upfront about it. If there's no actual role available right now, they need to say so.
For jobseekers, this means less guesswork and fewer wasted applications on roles that may not exist yet.
Already in effect: Earlier changes you might have missed
While the changes above all kicked in on January 1, 2026, several worker-focused rules came in earlier as part of Ontario's ongoing Working for Workers legislative push, which has been rolling out in stages since 2024.
Here's a quick recap of other recent updates that are already in place:
- "Trial shifts" count as work and must be paid
As of March 2024, trial periods are officially considered training — which means those hours must be paid. According to the updated definition of "employee" in the Employment Standards Act, if you're doing work as part of a skills test or trial shift, you're legally entitled to wages.
- Employers can't dock your pay for dine-and-dashers
Also in March 2024, Ontario clarified that employers can't take money out of your pay if a customer leaves without paying, like in a restaurant or gas station. Even if your boss has a written agreement with you, that kind of pay deduction isn't allowed under the law.
- Clear rules for how tips must be paid
Since June 2024, employers are only allowed to pay tips in certain ways — cash, cheque or direct deposit into a personal account chosen by the employee. No one else is allowed to access the account, and payment has to happen at work or somewhere both sides agree on.
- Tip-sharing policies must be posted
If your workplace has a policy that allows the boss or other higher-ups to take a cut of pooled tips, that policy now has to be posted in a visible spot where all employees can see it. This rule also came into effect in June 2024 and is meant to bring more transparency around tip redistribution.
The bottom line
With new rules around pay transparency, AI disclosures and fairer treatment for newcomers, Ontario's new employment laws aim to make job searching more transparent and less frustrating.
Whether you're fresh out of school, new to the country or just tired of getting ghosted after interviews, these updates could work in your favour.
So the next time you're looking for a job, keep an eye out — these changes could make that process a lot more open, and a lot less frustrating.
READ NEXT: Ontario recycling rules just changed — Here's everything you can now put in your blue bin