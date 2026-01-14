Toronto Police are offering $2,000 rewards for info on shoplifters but you'll have to act fast

Toronto Police Service vehicles (generic).

The Toronto Police Service is marking Crime Stoppers Month by offering enhanced cash rewards throughout January for information on Toronto retail crime.

If you've seen something sketchy in a Toronto store lately, now might be the time to speak up — and maybe even get paid for it.

Toronto police are currently offering "enhanced" cash rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that help solve retail theft cases across the city, but the boosted payouts are only available for a limited time.

The new initiative is part of a special Retail Crime Awareness Campaign launched late last week by Toronto Police and Toronto Crime Stoppers, running until February 6.

It's all part of Crime Stoppers Month, and the goal is to get more eyes on the problem of retail theft, which authorities say is more organized and dangerous than many people realize.

The last time police ran a retail theft campaign like this, back in the spring of 2025, the top reward was $500. Now, they've quadrupled the payout in the hopes of encouraging more Torontonians to be on the lookout and help keep their communities safe.

According to the Toronto Police Service, a surge in retail theft in Toronto's west end led to the launch of "Project Shelf Defence" — a targeted operation in 11 Division focused on identifying repeat offenders and retail crime patterns.

While that project led to multiple arrests, police are now calling on the public to help track down four more suspects. If your tip helps identify or locate one of them, you could earn a cash reward — no questions asked.

The suspects include Adam Paul, 46, Flori Ciurar, 35, and Ramla Shire, 36 — all from Toronto — who are facing multiple charges for theft and breaching court orders.

Headshots of suspects in a series of retail crime cases. Left to right: Suspects Adam Paul, Flori Ciurar, and Ramla Shire.Toronto Police Service | Press release

Police are also looking to ID a fourth person caught on camera, believed to be a repeat shoplifter too.

If you recognize any of these suspects, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for sending a tip to Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.

Security camera image of a person with blonde hair in black clothing entering a store. Unidentified suspect of repeated retail crime offences.Toronto Police Service | Press release

Toronto police say these crimes don't just hurt businesses — they also put retail workers and customers at risk.

"This is highly sophisticated criminal activity," said Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun during a press conference on Friday. "Profits from these crimes often fund far more violent offences across our communities."

According to Sportun, just weeks ago, police arrested 21 people in the GTA who were linked to an organized theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec and B.C., suspected of stealing over $1 million worth of goods and backed by an "elaborate distribution network."

The push for tips comes at a time when city officials say overall crime is trending downward. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mayor Olivia Chow pointed out that major crimes in the city, including shootings, car thefts and robberies, have all dropped in recent years, with murders reaching a 50-year low in 2024.

If you have information on any of the suspects — or any other crime-related tips — you can call Toronto police at 416-808-1100, or contact Toronto Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or 222tips.com.

But don't wait too long — the boosted rewards are only available for a limited time.

