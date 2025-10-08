Canada's most wanted list was just updated and the rewards top half a million dollars
The number one fugitive is wanted by the Toronto Police Service.
A new version of Canada's most wanted list was just released and it includes 25 suspects.
There are more than half a million dollars in rewards being offered to the public for information.
On October 8, 2025, it was announced that the Bolo Program's Top 25 list had been updated.
"These dangerous individuals are somewhere among us right now," said Maxime Langlois, executive director of the Bolo Program. "We're sending the message that we're on the lookout for them."
The program also unveiled new incentives for members of the public to call in tips related to the whereabouts of these fugitives.
"We need to know where these people are. So, pick up the phone and call in your tip," said Dwayne McDonald, B.C. RCMP's commanding officer and deputy commissioner.
More than half a million dollars in rewards are being offered for information that leads to the arrests of certain suspects on the Top 25 list.
This is the current Bolo Program's Top 25 most wanted list:
- Bryan Fuentes Gramajo — wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
- All Boivin — wanted by Sûreté du Québec for drug trafficking
- Tamah McLean — wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
- Tresor Horimbere — wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for murder
- Dylan Denis — wanted by Montréal Police Service for murder
- Pierry Philogène — wanted by Montréal Police Service for murder
- Chad Dandan — wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for murder
- Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone — wanted by York Regional Police for murder
- Saed Osman — wanted by Edmonton Police Service for murder
- Noah Singh — wanted by Greater Sudbury Police Service for murder
- Mohamed Shire — wanted by Ottawa Police Service for murder
- Dellano Robertson-Berry — wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
- Omid Mashinchi — wanted by Vancouver Police Department for conspiracy
- Adrian Walker — wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
- Nicholas Singh — wanted by Ontario Provincial Police ROPE Squad for being unlawfully at large
- Gurkirat Singh — wanted by Delta Police Department for sexual interference (person under 16)
- Yusuf Ali — wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for attempted murder
- Joshua Grey — wanted by Ontario Provincial Police ROPE Squad for being unlawfully at large
- Gibriil Bakal — wanted by Ottawa Police Service for murder
- Christian Cuxum — wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
- Dharam Dhaliwal — wanted by Peel Regional Police for murder
- Tommy Bernier-Thibault — wanted by Service de police de la Ville de Lévis for assault
- Kiarash Parzham — wanted by Toronto Police Service for murder
- Talal Amer — wanted by Calgary Police Service for manslaughter
- Danick Miguel Bourgeois — wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for murder
Bolo Program Canada's 25 Most Wanted list.Bolo Program
Bolo Program said that Fuentes Gramajo is wanted by Toronto Police for a murder related to a shooting outside a Toronto mall on July 17, 2025.
Fuentes Gramajo is believed to be a member of the Zone 43 street gang, which operates in Ontario and Quebec, and has strong ties to B.C.
"If you're at the top of this list, we believe you pose a serious threat to any person, in any place you may be," said Joe Matthews, chief superintendent of Toronto Police Service. "Bryan Fuentes Gramajo fits that bill."
Each of the fugitives in the top five of the most wanted list has a $100,000 reward attached.
Then, Osman and Shire — who are ninth and eleventh on the list — each have a $50,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.
Bolo Program's most wanted list was last updated in December 2024.
Nine of the 25 fugitives who were on that list have since been arrested.
There have been 78 suspects featured in Bolo campaigns since the program started in 2018, and 42 have been located.
