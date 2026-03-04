Canada's best grocery stores were ranked and these retailers have the 'best value'

"Best value is the expensive stores." 👀

blue and red sign on exterior of real canadian superstore. right: aisle in no frills store with won't be beat sign

Real Canadian Superstore. Right: No Frills store aisle.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime, Dtcavb | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The best grocery stores in Canada for value have been revealed.

A lot of national chains and some local stores are included in this new ranking, so it seems like there are many places to make the most of your budget.

Canadians have told Narcity about their favourite grocery stores and the cheapest retailers, but we wanted to find out where Canadians get the most value when grocery shopping.

So, we recently posted on Facebook and asked, "Which grocery stores in Canada do you think offer the best value?"

With almost 400 comments, Canadian shoppers shared 20 retailers where you can get the most bang for your buck.

These are the grocery stores with the best value according to Canadians:

  1. No Frills
  2. FreshCo
  3. Giant Tiger
  4. Food Basics
  5. Real Canadian Superstore

Many people said that No Frills, FreshCo and Real Canadian Superstore offer the best value because of price matching.

"It's Superstore, in my opinion. Obviously, other stores have weekly sales and sometimes certain items will be more expensive, but I believe overall they're the best value," one shopper said. "Although everything is very expensive right now."

Someone commented that Giant Tiger has regular prices that are "always affordable."

Then, Costco and Walmart are tied for sixth in this ranking.

But after that, there's a huge gap between those stores and the next most commented retailers.

Metro is seventh, Farm Boy, Super C and Longo's are tied for eighth, Save-On-Foods, Loblaws and Whole Foods are tied for ninth, and Fortinos is 10th.

While national retailers dominated the top five of this ranking, the rest of the stores that Canadians think offer value are smaller, more local chains.

Metro operates in Ontario and Quebec, and Farm Boy, Longo's and Fortinos are only in Ontario. Also, Super C is a grocery store chain that only has stores in Quebec.

"Farm Boy is not the cheapest place, but their fruits and vegetables last a lot longer than most places, so for me it's worth it," someone commented.

Another shopper said Farm Boy and Loblaws have "quality" fruits, vegetables and meats, which gives them the best value.

"For me best value is the expensive stores like Metro and Loblaws," one Canadian said. "The cheap stores just suck, literally no value anymore."

After the top 10 retailers, Co-op, Maxi, Safeway, Sobeys and Adonis were only mentioned once.

Some people said it isn't just one store that offers value, and shopping at multiple stores can actually get you the best value.

"I pick and choose whoever has the lowest prices," one person commented.

"I get a bundle of grocery store flyers every week," a Canadian shopper said. "I take the time to peruse those flyers for their bargains."

Quite a few people told Narcity that there aren't any grocery stores in Canada that offer value to shoppers.

"Best value doesn't exist for consumers anymore," someone commented.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

grocery stores in canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

CRA offers automatic tax filing and it could help 'put more money in your pocket'

You could be eligible for the service without even knowing it.

2 Canadian tourists have died in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic

13 other Canadians were injured in the crash.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 3 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Check your tickets because the jackpot has been won! 🚨

A meteor in Vancouver last night caused a giant fireball & sonic boom (VIDEO)

The sonic boom was strong enough to register on seismographs. ☄️

Parks Canada is hiring for high-paying jobs with salaries up to $129K a year and $41 an hour

Some jobs are in national parks! 🏞️

I moved from Vancouver to Toronto and my closet went through culture shock

How to dress like a Torontonian. 👇

Mark Carney says Canada's support for US strikes on Iran came 'with regret'

He also said the strikes appeared "inconsistent with international law."

I grew up in Vancouver — here's what other Canadians will never understand about us

If you get these, you're officially Vancouver-verified. ✅

I moved to Toronto and discovered the worst thing about renting here (it's not the prices)

It's not for the weak!

Immigration will soon make up 100% of Canada's population growth

Experts say the switch would be "unprecedented."