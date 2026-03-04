Canada's best grocery stores were ranked and these retailers have the 'best value'
The best grocery stores in Canada for value have been revealed.
A lot of national chains and some local stores are included in this new ranking, so it seems like there are many places to make the most of your budget.
Canadians have told Narcity about their favourite grocery stores and the cheapest retailers, but we wanted to find out where Canadians get the most value when grocery shopping.
So, we recently posted on Facebook and asked, "Which grocery stores in Canada do you think offer the best value?"
With almost 400 comments, Canadian shoppers shared 20 retailers where you can get the most bang for your buck.
These are the grocery stores with the best value according to Canadians:
- No Frills
- FreshCo
- Giant Tiger
- Food Basics
- Real Canadian Superstore
Many people said that No Frills, FreshCo and Real Canadian Superstore offer the best value because of price matching.
"It's Superstore, in my opinion. Obviously, other stores have weekly sales and sometimes certain items will be more expensive, but I believe overall they're the best value," one shopper said. "Although everything is very expensive right now."
Someone commented that Giant Tiger has regular prices that are "always affordable."
Then, Costco and Walmart are tied for sixth in this ranking.
But after that, there's a huge gap between those stores and the next most commented retailers.
Metro is seventh, Farm Boy, Super C and Longo's are tied for eighth, Save-On-Foods, Loblaws and Whole Foods are tied for ninth, and Fortinos is 10th.
While national retailers dominated the top five of this ranking, the rest of the stores that Canadians think offer value are smaller, more local chains.
Metro operates in Ontario and Quebec, and Farm Boy, Longo's and Fortinos are only in Ontario. Also, Super C is a grocery store chain that only has stores in Quebec.
"Farm Boy is not the cheapest place, but their fruits and vegetables last a lot longer than most places, so for me it's worth it," someone commented.
Another shopper said Farm Boy and Loblaws have "quality" fruits, vegetables and meats, which gives them the best value.
"For me best value is the expensive stores like Metro and Loblaws," one Canadian said. "The cheap stores just suck, literally no value anymore."
After the top 10 retailers, Co-op, Maxi, Safeway, Sobeys and Adonis were only mentioned once.
Some people said it isn't just one store that offers value, and shopping at multiple stores can actually get you the best value.
"I pick and choose whoever has the lowest prices," one person commented.
"I get a bundle of grocery store flyers every week," a Canadian shopper said. "I take the time to peruse those flyers for their bargains."
Quite a few people told Narcity that there aren't any grocery stores in Canada that offer value to shoppers.
"Best value doesn't exist for consumers anymore," someone commented.
