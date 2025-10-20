Canada's most popular grocery stores were ranked and Canadians shared why they shop there
It's not just about getting the cheapest prices!
There are a lot of grocery stores in Canada, but which ones do people actually shop at the most?
Well, Canadians revealed their go-to retailers and why they shop there.
To figure out the retailers that people always shop with, Narcity asked Canadians which grocery stores they shop at regularly and why.
There have been more than 100 responses from Canadians across the country.
Many people shared that they shop at multiple grocery stores, so there are over 20 retail stores on this list!
These are the top five most popular grocery stores in Canada, according to Canadians:
- No Frills
- Costco
- Walmart
- FreshCo
- Food Basics
Canadian shoppers said No Frills is their top choice because it's cheap, offers good value for products and price matches.
One person noted that they choose Walmart for pantry, household and personal care products because it's cheaper, and FreshCo for meat and produce because of the quality.
"I shop at Walmart regularly because they have everything I need," someone else said.
Another person said Food Basics is their go-to grocery store because the "prices are decent," given how expensive groceries can be in Canada.
Then, Giant Tiger and Co-op are tied for sixth, and Safeway and Save-On-Foods are tied for seventh.
A few people said Safeway is their top choice because it's the closest grocery store to where they live.
One shopper told Narcity that Save-On-Foods is their number one because the products are fresh and the store price matches.
After that, Metro is in eighth place on this ranking of Canada's most popular grocery stores.
Metro is the top choice when grocery shopping because of "great meat selections" and produce that's "always fresh," according to one shopper.
Then, Real Canadian Superstore and Farm Boy tied for ninth.
Someone said that Farm Boy offers the "best food experience."
Rounding out the top 10 of this ranking, Sobeys, Loblaws and Maxi are tied for the last spot.
Even though these retailers didn't make the top 10, a few people said they're go-tos for grocery shopping: Longo's, Atlantic Superstore, Thrifty Foods, T&T, IGA, Foodland, Fortinos, Super C and Dollarama.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.