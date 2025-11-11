We compared Costco's new flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals
The new flyer at Costco for November has so many deals on groceries and household items.
But how do prices compare to the weekly flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys?
Well, Narcity decided to compare these store flyers to find the cheapest prices and best deals.
We looked at the Costco flyer that's available until November 23 and the grocery store flyers that are available until November 12.
If the exact same products weren't available at each store, we compared similar items from different brands.
Now, let's get into the price breakdowns of products in the Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals.
Tim Hortons instant coffee
Costco: $9.99 (
$12.99) for a 30-pack of 28-gram Tim Hortons hot chocolate and French vanilla cappuccino instant mix sachets — $1.18 per 100 grams
Walmart: $6.47 (
$8.97) for a 100-gram jar of Tim Hortons instant coffee — $6.47 per 100 grams
Coffee pods
Costco: $43.99 (
$54.99) for a pack of Van Houtte original house blend coffee with 100 K-Cup pods — $0.43 per pod
Loblaws: $8 (
$9.99) for a pack of President's Choice coffee with 12 K-Cup pods — $0.66 per pod
Sobeys: $29.99 (
$31.99) for a pack of McCafe coffee with 30 K-Cup pods — $0.99 per pod
Frozen blueberries
Costco: $9.99 (
$12.99) for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen whole blueberries — $0.49 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $3 for a 300-gram bag of No Name Naturally Imperfect frozen blueberries — $1 per 100 grams
Frozen fries
Costco: $10.99 (
$13.99) for a 4.25-kilogram bag of Cavendish FlavourCrisp straight cut fries — $0.25 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $3 (
$5) for a 650-gram bag of McCain Superfries 5 Minute Shoestring Fries — $0.46 per 100 grams
Walmart: $2.77 (
$4.68) for a 650-gram bag of McCain Superfries 5 Minute Shoestring Fries — $0.42 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $2.99 (
$5.49) for a 650-gram bag of McCain Superfries straight cut fries — $0.46 per 100 grams
Miss Vickie's chips
Costco: $6.49 (
$8.49) for a 572-gram bag of Miss Vickie's sea salt and malt vinegar chips — $1.13 per 100 grams
Walmart: $3.77 (
$4.98) for a 200-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips — $1.88 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $9 for two 190-gram bags of Miss Vickie's chips — $2.36 per 100 grams
Parmesan cheese
Costco: $13.99 (
$17.49) for a 710-gram bottle of Kraft grated Parmesan cheese — $1.97 per 100 grams
Loblaws: $7 (
$8.99) for a 200-gram bottle of Kraft shredded Parmesan cheese — $3.50 per 100 grams
After Eight chocolate mints
Costco: $16.99 (
$21.99) for five 200-gram boxes of After Eight chocolate mints — $1.69 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $6.99 (
$9.99) for a 200-gram box of After Eight chocolate orange mints — $3.49 per 100 grams
Poppi soda
Costco: $19.99 (
$25.99) for a 15-pack of 355 millilitre cans of Poppi soda pop — $0.37 per 100 millilitres
Loblaws: $2.50 (
$3.49) for a 355 millilitre can of Poppi soda pop — $0.70 per 100 millilitres
Bounty paper towels
Costco: $25.99 (
$32.49) for a 12-roll pack of Bounty Plus paper towels — $2.16 per roll
Walmart: $16.47 for an eight-roll pack of Bounty paper towels — $2.05 per roll
Sobeys: $22.99 (
$32.99) for an eight-roll pack of Bounty paper towels — $2.87 per roll
Cashmere toilet paper
Costco: $21.49 (
$26.99) for a 40-roll pack of Cashmere Premium two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.53 per roll
Loblaws: $21 for a 24-roll pack of Cashmere two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.87 per roll
Walmart: $15.97 for a 30-roll pack of Cashmere two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.53 per roll
Sobeys: $11.99 (
$21.49) for a 24-roll pack of Cashmere two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.49 per roll
Dove body wash
Costco: $14.99 (
$19.99) for two 1.04-litre bottles of Dove deep moisture body wash — $0.72 per 100 millilitres
Loblaws: $13 (
$18) for a 905-millilitre bottle of Dove body wash — $1.43 per 100 millilitres
Tide liquid laundry detergent
Costco: $21.49 (
$26.99) for a 4.64-litre bottle of Tide Advanced Power liquid laundry detergent — $0.46 per 100 millilitres
Loblaws: $5 (
$7) for a one-litre bottle of Tide laundry detergent — $0.50 per 100 millilitres
Walmart: $8.97 (
$12.97) for a 1.86-litre bottle of Tide laundry detergent — $0.48 per 100 millilitres
Tide Pods
Costco: $27.99 (
$34.99) for a 3.64-kilogram container of Tide Hygienic Clean Power Pods laundry detergent with 79 pods — $0.76 per 100 grams
Walmart: $8.97 (
$12.97) for a 672-gram bag of Tide Pods laundry detergent with 31 pods — $1.33 per 100 grams
Sobeys: $8.99 (
$12.99) for an 829-gram bag of Tide Power Pods laundry detergent with 18 pods — $1.08 per 100 grams
Gain liquid laundry detergent
Costco: $14.99 (
$18.79) for a 4.87-litre bottle of Gain Cold Water Ultra Oxi liquid laundry detergent — $0.30 per 100 millilitres
Sobeys: $8.99 (
$14.99) for a 2.6-litre bottle of Gain liquid laundry detergent — $0.34 per 100 millilitres
WHICH STORE HAS THE BEST DEALS?
If you're looking to find the cheapest prices and best deals, let's get into the store breakdowns.
Of the 14 products that Narcity compared flyer prices for, these 12 items are cheaper at Costco:
- Tim Hortons instant coffee
- coffee pods
- frozen blueberries
- frozen fries
- Miss Vickie's chips
- Parmesan cheese
- After Eight chocolate mints
- Poppi soda
- Dove body wash
- Tide liquid laundry detergent
- Tide Pods
- Gain liquid laundry detergent
Only two products are cheaper at the other grocery stores: Cashmere toilet paper at Sobeys and Bounty paper towels at Walmart.
It seems like Costco has the best flyer deals right now!
You might not think the wholesale retailer offers better deals and cheaper prices because the price tags are bigger than Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.
But the price tags at Costco are bigger because the products are bigger.
When you break the price down by how much product you get, many bulk-sized items at Costco actually have a better value.
So, using your Costco membership — or a family member's Costco card — can get you more bang for your buck!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
