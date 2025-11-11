Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

We compared Costco's new flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals

Do you think Walmart gives Costco a run for its money? 👀

person pushing a cart out of a costco store in canada. right: aisles in a sobeys store in canada

Costco store. Right: Aisles in a Sobeys store.

Helmiyousif | Dreamstime, Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The new flyer at Costco for November has so many deals on groceries and household items.

But how do prices compare to the weekly flyers at Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys?

Well, Narcity decided to compare these store flyers to find the cheapest prices and best deals.

We looked at the Costco flyer that's available until November 23 and the grocery store flyers that are available until November 12.

If the exact same products weren't available at each store, we compared similar items from different brands.

Now, let's get into the price breakdowns of products in the Costco, Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals.

Tim Hortons instant coffee

Costco: $9.99 ($12.99) for a 30-pack of 28-gram Tim Hortons hot chocolate and French vanilla cappuccino instant mix sachets — $1.18 per 100 grams

Walmart: $6.47 ($8.97) for a 100-gram jar of Tim Hortons instant coffee — $6.47 per 100 grams

Coffee pods

Costco: $43.99 ($54.99) for a pack of Van Houtte original house blend coffee with 100 K-Cup pods — $0.43 per pod

Loblaws: $8 ($9.99) for a pack of President's Choice coffee with 12 K-Cup pods — $0.66 per pod

Sobeys: $29.99 ($31.99) for a pack of McCafe coffee with 30 K-Cup pods — $0.99 per pod

Frozen blueberries

Costco: $9.99 ($12.99) for a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen whole blueberries — $0.49 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $3 for a 300-gram bag of No Name Naturally Imperfect frozen blueberries — $1 per 100 grams

Frozen fries

Costco: $10.99 ($13.99) for a 4.25-kilogram bag of Cavendish FlavourCrisp straight cut fries — $0.25 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $3 ($5) for a 650-gram bag of McCain Superfries 5 Minute Shoestring Fries — $0.46 per 100 grams

Walmart: $2.77 ($4.68) for a 650-gram bag of McCain Superfries 5 Minute Shoestring Fries — $0.42 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $2.99 ($5.49) for a 650-gram bag of McCain Superfries straight cut fries — $0.46 per 100 grams

Miss Vickie's chips

Costco: $6.49 ($8.49) for a 572-gram bag of Miss Vickie's sea salt and malt vinegar chips — $1.13 per 100 grams

Walmart: $3.77 ($4.98) for a 200-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips — $1.88 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $9 for two 190-gram bags of Miss Vickie's chips — $2.36 per 100 grams

Parmesan cheese

Costco: $13.99 ($17.49) for a 710-gram bottle of Kraft grated Parmesan cheese — $1.97 per 100 grams

Loblaws: $7 ($8.99) for a 200-gram bottle of Kraft shredded Parmesan cheese — $3.50 per 100 grams

After Eight chocolate mints

Costco: $16.99 ($21.99) for five 200-gram boxes of After Eight chocolate mints — $1.69 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $6.99 ($9.99) for a 200-gram box of After Eight chocolate orange mints — $3.49 per 100 grams

Poppi soda

Costco: $19.99 ($25.99) for a 15-pack of 355 millilitre cans of Poppi soda pop — $0.37 per 100 millilitres

Loblaws: $2.50 ($3.49) for a 355 millilitre can of Poppi soda pop — $0.70 per 100 millilitres

Bounty paper towels

Costco: $25.99 ($32.49) for a 12-roll pack of Bounty Plus paper towels — $2.16 per roll

Walmart: $16.47 for an eight-roll pack of Bounty paper towels — $2.05 per roll

Sobeys: $22.99 ($32.99) for an eight-roll pack of Bounty paper towels — $2.87 per roll

Cashmere toilet paper

Costco: $21.49 ($26.99) for a 40-roll pack of Cashmere Premium two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.53 per roll

Loblaws: $21 for a 24-roll pack of Cashmere two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.87 per roll

Walmart: $15.97 for a 30-roll pack of Cashmere two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.53 per roll

Sobeys: $11.99 ($21.49) for a 24-roll pack of Cashmere two-ply bathroom tissue — $0.49 per roll

Dove body wash

Costco: $14.99 ($19.99) for two 1.04-litre bottles of Dove deep moisture body wash — $0.72 per 100 millilitres

Loblaws: $13 ($18) for a 905-millilitre bottle of Dove body wash — $1.43 per 100 millilitres

Tide liquid laundry detergent

Costco: $21.49 ($26.99) for a 4.64-litre bottle of Tide Advanced Power liquid laundry detergent — $0.46 per 100 millilitres

Loblaws: $5 ($7) for a one-litre bottle of Tide laundry detergent — $0.50 per 100 millilitres

Walmart: $8.97 ($12.97) for a 1.86-litre bottle of Tide laundry detergent — $0.48 per 100 millilitres

Tide Pods

Costco: $27.99 ($34.99) for a 3.64-kilogram container of Tide Hygienic Clean Power Pods laundry detergent with 79 pods — $0.76 per 100 grams

Walmart: $8.97 ($12.97) for a 672-gram bag of Tide Pods laundry detergent with 31 pods — $1.33 per 100 grams

Sobeys: $8.99 ($12.99) for an 829-gram bag of Tide Power Pods laundry detergent with 18 pods — $1.08 per 100 grams

Gain liquid laundry detergent

Costco: $14.99 ($18.79) for a 4.87-litre bottle of Gain Cold Water Ultra Oxi liquid laundry detergent — $0.30 per 100 millilitres

Sobeys: $8.99 ($14.99) for a 2.6-litre bottle of Gain liquid laundry detergent — $0.34 per 100 millilitres

WHICH STORE HAS THE BEST DEALS?

If you're looking to find the cheapest prices and best deals, let's get into the store breakdowns.

Of the 14 products that Narcity compared flyer prices for, these 12 items are cheaper at Costco:

  • Tim Hortons instant coffee
  • coffee pods
  • frozen blueberries
  • frozen fries
  • Miss Vickie's chips
  • Parmesan cheese
  • After Eight chocolate mints
  • Poppi soda
  • Dove body wash
  • Tide liquid laundry detergent
  • Tide Pods
  • Gain liquid laundry detergent

Only two products are cheaper at the other grocery stores: Cashmere toilet paper at Sobeys and Bounty paper towels at Walmart.

It seems like Costco has the best flyer deals right now!

You might not think the wholesale retailer offers better deals and cheaper prices because the price tags are bigger than Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys.

But the price tags at Costco are bigger because the products are bigger.

When you break the price down by how much product you get, many bulk-sized items at Costco actually have a better value.

So, using your Costco membership — or a family member's Costco card — can get you more bang for your buck!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

loblaws canadawalmart canadacostco flyercostco canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

