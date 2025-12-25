This 12 km self-drive safari near Ottawa lets you feed deer right from your car
It's a unique way to spend a winter day. ❄️🐺
If your winter weekends are starting to feel a little too routine, this magical spot just outside Ottawa, where you can get up close with (and even hand-feed) tons of adorable animals, needs to be on your radar.
Less than an hour from Ottawa, you can visit a nature park home to hundreds of wild animals and plenty of unique winter activities.
Located in Montebello, Quebec, Omega Park is basically a real-life safari where you can see tons of wildlife from the comfort of your own vehicle.
Originally created as a place to discover North American wildlife in a natural setting in the Outaouais region, the park combines nature, conservation and education through its trails, seasonal activities and animal presentations.
While the park is open year-round and is a great place to visit in all seasons, in winter, the snowy landscapes make everything extra dreamy.
The park offers a 12-kilometre driving route from which visitors can observe more than 20 species of wildlife found in the Northern Hemisphere, including blue herons and wild turkeys, wolverines and black bears, moose, elk and red deer, grey wolves and coyotes.
Along the way, you can feed carrots to the friendly deer that approach your car.
The drive takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes, and is a great way to see Canadian animals in a whole new way. In winter, the snow-covered landscapes and frosty trees make the route feel like something out of a fairy tale, and the animals look even more majestic roaming through the snow.
Beyond the drive-thru safari, there is a lot to do and see at the park. Visit the wolf observatory to see a pack of grey wolves in their natural habitat, or walk from snowy tree to snowy tree on the park's aerial boardwalk.
There are also several walking trails in the park where you can admire the stunning winter scenery.
If you want to turn the adventure into a getaway, Omega Park even offers overnight stays in unique accommodations, such as glass chalets, wolf cabins, and cozy pods, where animals wander just outside your window.
For a unique activity, check out Oniro, an immersive walking adventure through the heart of a snow-covered forest complete with projections, lights and sounds.
The after-dark activity lasts about 1 hour and takes place starting at sunset. Visitors can purchase nighttime tickets for the experience, or a combo daytime-and-Oniro pass.
Whether you're looking for a wholesome winter date spot or just want a fun break from the city, Omega Park delivers with plenty of wintry fun.
Its proximity to Ottawa makes it a great spot for a spontaneous day trip — but once you’re surrounded by wildlife and snowy wilderness, you’ll easily feel like you're worlds away.
Omega Park
Price: $47.84 per adult
Address: 399 Route 323 N., Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can see hundreds of animals in their natural habitats for a unique winter activity not far from Ottawa.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.