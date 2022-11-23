7 Romantic Small Towns Around Ottawa That Feel Like You're In A Taylor Swift Holiday Song
You'll be going 'Back to December.'🎄
If you're having "sweet dreams of holly and ribbon" and are looking for somewhere magical to take a holiday day trip near Ottawa, look no further.
With festive streets lined with greenery and twinkly lights, these small towns in Ontario and Quebec will feel like you're dancing into one of Taylor Swift's Christmas songs.
These quaint towns are hosting a bunch of magical Christmas events so you can browse holiday markets, visit with Santa, admire sparkling light shows or go ice skating.
Montebello
Address: Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: This quaint Quebec town is home to the world's largest log cabin, Fairmont Le Château Montebello. It is decked out in festive lights and has a massive fireplace inside where you can cozy up with a mug of hot chocolate. The hotel has a number of winter activities such as ice skating and horse-drawn wagon rides. Parc Omega is also in town and turns into a mini North Pole during the Christmas season.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're stepping into a miniature Christmas village display in this historic small town. You can visit during the holiday season for a number of Christmas events including a Festival of Lights, fireworks show and Christmas musicals.
Morrisburg
Address: Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Upper Canada Village, an open-air museum full of historic buildings, becomes a sparkling Christmas village in the town of Morrisburg. You can sing along to Christmas carols, sip spiked hot chocolate and admire almost one million lights during Alight at Night.
Chelsea
Address: Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a winter hike and warm up with a hot meal or cup of cocoa in this adorable town full of colourful buildings. It becomes full of greenery and sparkling lights and hosts some holiday events including a tree-lighting ceremony, skating with Santa and a Christmas market.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: The city of Kingston may not be a small town but it has all of the quaint Christmas vibes of one. It becomes adorned with holiday cheer and hosts many festive events during the winter. You can browse multiple Christmas markets, watch festive concerts, take a trolley Christmas lights tour and go ice skating in the city square.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This friendly small town is so magical that it has been used as the set for a number of festive Hallmark movies. It hosts an enchanting winter event, Light Up the Night, which features an outdoor concert, a visit from Santa, holiday markets and a finale of fireworks.
Merrickville
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can browse quaint shops and admire historic stone buildings in this small town which is decked out with decorations during the holidays. The town hosts a Santa Claus parade, a tree-lighting ceremony, a Christmas market and festive performances.
