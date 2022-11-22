This Ottawa Christmas Bar Is Back & It's Like A Tropical Beach Vacation With Umbrella Drinks
Mele Kalikimaka 🌴 > Merry Christmas ❄️
If you'd rather be singing "Mele Kalikimaka" with an umbrella drink in hand surrounded by palm trees, this hidden Christmas bar in Ottawa can satisfy that feeling for the night.
Sippin' Santa is returning to The Standard for its third year and from November 24 to January 1 you can swap your ugly holiday sweater for a Hawaiian shirt and pretend it's Christmas in July.
Boozy cocktail in a Santa mermaid glass. Courtesy of The Standard
This tropical-themed Christmas bar looks like, "Surfin' Santa puking Hawaiian Christmas all over the place," according to the restaurant. From the decorations to the boozy drinks, you'll be thinking you're celebrating at a beach somewhere.
There are a bunch of new cocktails to sip on this year like the Kris Kringle Colada, Island of Misfit Toys or the Jingle Bird. Grab two straws to enjoy Rudolph's Rum Rhapsody, a giant punchbowl-style drink for two that looks like Santa's hot tub.
Rudolph the reindeer shot glasses. Courtesy of The Standard
The bar plans on incorporating some tropical-themed food options in addition to its regular menu as well.
The pop-up Christmas event is on daily from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. and you can make reservations online. You can also decide to buy festive glassware to continue the Hawaiian Christmas vibes at home.
Sippin' Santa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Tropical eats and cocktails
Address: 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sing "Mele Kalikimaka" and have a Hawaiian Christmas celebration in Ottawa complete with festive cocktails.