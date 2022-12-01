Ottawa Has A New Christmas Bar With A Ceiling Of Ornaments & Boozy Drinks Like Elf's Nog
It's brand new and opens on November 30.
Santa Claus isn't the only thing coming to town this season because there's a brand new Christmas bar in Ottawa with decked halls and boozy cocktails.
Elf's Pub is a hidden Christmas pop-up at Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier and you'll think you're sipping away at the North Pole. The new bar opens on November 30 and you can visit on select days until January 1.
With a ceiling of hanging ornaments and a menu of fun festive drinks, you should add this new bar to your holiday to-do list. You'll find signature cocktails such as Candy Cane Espresso Martini, Mulled Wine New York Sour and Holiday Mai Tai.
The Elf's Nog cocktail is made with spiced rum, port and house-made egg nog and is served in fun glassware that is shaped like a reindeer. There are also wine and beer options on the menu.
You're likely to be blown away by the amount of Christmas decorations covering the entirety of the space. From the candy cane-striped bar to a ceiling full of hanging ornaments and a red throne for photos, you're sure to be launched into a festive spirit.
You'll find this hidden holiday bar near Wilfrid's restaurant where you can go for a festive meal such as honey-glazed ham before or after your cocktail bar visit. You can also reserve holiday afternoon tea at Zoe's restaurant starting December 1.
Elf's Pub
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Festive cocktails
When: Select dates from November 30, 2022, to January 1, 2023
Address: Fairmont Château Laurier, 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can surround yourself with holiday decor and sip boozy cocktails in a new Christmas pop-up bar.