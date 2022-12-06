This Ottawa Christmas Pop-Up Bar Is Back With Holiday Cocktails & It's 'Granny Chic'
It's open now.🍹🎅🏻
You can sip festive cocktails in Ottawa's "granny chic" Christmas bar surrounded by colourful holiday decorations until January 8.
Nan's Parlour Christmas pop-up is back and this year you can visit for festively themed events as you enjoy tastes of cranberry, peppermint and ginger spice.
You can sip on both boozy and non-alcoholic holiday drinks along with drinks and eats from the regular menu, as you admire strands of garland, hanging ornaments and vintage decor pieces that match the retro atmosphere of the bar.
The three Christmas cocktails are Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice, with a spiced rum and red wine base, Walking in a Ginger Wonderland that's made with Disaronno and You’re A Mint One, Mr. Grinch that has vanilla vodka and mint syrup.
There is also the Don’t Bah Humbug Me! Christmas mocktail that is made with fresh orange juice, herbal cranberry syrup, fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary. Winter desserts will rotate weekly and you can look forward to lots of sweet treats.
You can visit during an event night like Christmas Bingo on December 20 and Frosty Tarot Night on December 7 and 28. One dollar from each holiday drink will be donated to the Ottawa Boys and Girls Club charity.
Nan's Parlour Christmas Pop-up
Price: 💸💸
When: Until January 8, 2023
Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip sweet and spicey Christmas cocktails in a holiday pop-up bar decked out in ornaments.