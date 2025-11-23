6 enchanting Christmas markets in and around Ottawa that are straight off a holiday card
Holiday shopping and tasty treats abound. 🎄✨
If you're dreaming of twinkling lights, cozy treats and that pure holiday-movie magic, you don't need to travel far.
Ottawa and its surrounding towns transform into charming winter wonderlands every year, with Christmas markets that feel like they were pulled straight from a Hallmark movie.
From glowing heritage villages to bustling city markets filled with local treats, these Christmas markets serve up all the festive vibes you could ask for (and then some).
Here are six enchanting Christmas markets in and around Ottawa that'll have you feeling the holiday spirit in no time.
Christmas in Old Alymer
Price: Free
When: Select days from November 28 to December 7, 2025
Address: 120 rue Principale, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Outaouais region of Quebec, just 25 minutes from Ottawa, Aylmer is the westernmost community in Gatineau and has the vibes of a charming Quebec vacation spot.
Old Aylmer is a special spot in town offering a unique main street in the heart of a heritage district. On Principale Street, you can admire its stately homes and discover chocolatiers, a bakery, gourmet restaurants, food shops, art and craft galleries and the widest selection of beer in Quebec.
Starting on November 28, the area will become a holiday destination with the arrival of Christmas in Old Aylmer, an illuminated Christmas market that attracts crowds from all over the region.
The market will take place in the streets around the Old Aylmer Cultural Centre, at the corner of Main
and Park streets, Heritage and Broad in Old Aylmer.
During this time, over 55 local vendors will showcase creative works and gourmet treats, and offer themed workshops such as card-making, Christmas wreath-making, and candle-making.
You can shop for goods such as jewelry, chocolate, teas, art, and more. Visitors will also be able to enjoy smoked meat, churros, tea, coffee, treats and maple taffy on a stick from local caterers.
Be sure not to miss the Santa Claus parade taking place on Main Street on November 29.
Mādahòkì Farm's Christmas
Price: $15 per adult for a trail pass
When: November 27 to December 28, 2025
Address: 4420 West Hunt Club Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mādahòkì Farm in Nepean, just 35 minutes outside of Ottawa, is hosting an immersive Indigenous winter market and festive programming this Christmas season that you won't want to miss.
From November 27 to December 28, 2025, visitors can stroll along the Trail of Lights & Traditions, a self-guided walking route with whimsical woodland animals, dazzling light displays, and the spirit of Christmas through an Indigenous lens.
Visitors will be able to discover Indigenous teachings and traditions connected to Christmas, enjoy festive Indigenous Christmas carols, sit by a roaring fire and cook their own bannock, and sip hot chocolate, cedar tea, or festive Christmas drinks.
Guests can also shop a marketplace featuring over 60 local vendors and enjoy nightly visits with Santa for photos.
The farm will also host an Indigenous craft market on November 29 and December 6, showcasing beadwork, moccasins, artwork, and more, along with several other workshops and Christmas events.
Montebello Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: Select dates from November 28 to December 7, 2025
Address: 545 Notre-Dame St., Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Outaouais region of Quebec, just over an hour from Ottawa, Montebello is a small riverside village home to cultural and historical attractions and sprawling natural sites.
Come winter, the village is transformed into a sparkling wonderland thanks to the Marché de Noël de Montebello, a European-style Christmas market bursting with charm, local treats, and all kinds of festive coziness.
The market, inspired by the Christmas markets of Europe, takes over the village and its surrounding streets for two weekends in November and December, bringing tons of holiday cheer.
Here, you'll find cozy wooden kiosks where you can purchase local produce, handcrafted creations, decorations, and unique gifts.
There are also tons of tasty bites and local produce to try — this year, the market includes baked goods and treats from 20 local producers, including Verger Double Attitude Orchard, Kissam Patisserie, and Les Artisans Fumeurs.
The market will also have more than twenty artists and artisans gathered in the heart of the church, selling unique works and handcrafted creations.
A short walk away from the Christmas market, you’ll find Rue Notre-Dame, a street lined with charming boutiques where you can continue your holiday shopping.
Canadian Museum of History Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: November 27 to 30, 2025
Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: In late November, the Canadian Museum of History will be transformed into a holiday shopping extravaganza.
From November 27 to 30, the museum will host its annual Christmas Market in the Grand Hall and Douglas Cardinal Salon.
Over four days, nearly 100 exhibitors will showcase holiday decorations, woodworking, glass creations, gourmet foods, fine spirits, jewelry, fashion accessories, and more, with plenty of unique gift ideas and holiday fun abound.
Visitors will also be able to meet talented artisans from diverse traditions, including Indigenous creators, who can speak to you about their authentic and varied works, offering a rich experience.
This year, the museum is offering extended hours for extra shopping time, as well as free admission and complimentary coat check.
This year's vendors and artisans will offer everything from jewelry and accessories to smoked meat and plenty to do, see, and confections, so there will be plenty to taste.
Village de Noel de Montreal
Price: Free
When: November 27 to December 21, 2025
Address: 3325 Saint Ambroise St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located about 2 hours from Ottawa in Montreal near the Atwater Market, the Montreal Christmas Village takes place over four weekends, offering a magical atmosphere that's a must-visit for celebrating Christmas.
The village features 59 vendors and exhibitors from Quebec selling unique products, treats and one-of-a-kind gifts.
Visitors can also meet Santa Claus himself and enjoy a free photo shoot.
Marketgoers can also look forward to a series of exceptional musical performances, including haunting melodies and driving rhythms from live performers, sure to awaken the holiday spirit.
The village is one of two markets in Montreal. Be sure to also check out the Great Christmas Market from November 21, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Taking place on Jeanne Mance Street, visitors can explore 40 chalets featuring local or regional artisans, enjoy musical and theatrical programming, and taste traditional mulled wine.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: Until December 31, 2025
Address: Aberdeen Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get into the holiday spirit at Ottawa’s European-style Christmas market, the perfect place in the city for tasty bites, warm drinks, traditional kiosks and holiday vibes.
Open on weekends and select additional days leading up to New Year's Eve, the Ottawa Christmas Market takes over the outdoor plaza at Lansdowne in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood, framed by the historic Rideau Canal.
The free market features seasonal food and drink, thousands of twinkling lights, holiday shopping from over 60 vendors at cozy wooden cabins, glittering displays, and live music and performances.
This year, foodies will be able to enjoy everything from freshly shucked oysters and Asian-inspired street food to freshly-baked strudels and festive cocktails from the many food and drink vendors at the market.
A number of vendors will also be selling home and lifestyle products, including handmade clothing, unique jewelry and accessories, pottery and glass art, fragrance, candles and more.
Visitors can also look forward to bingo, DJ skating, dance performances, live bands, ice carving demos, and, of course, visits with Santa.
