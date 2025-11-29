Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This beautiful spot near Ottawa with European charm is one of the world's best places to spend Christmas

Skip the transatlantic flight and head here instead. 🎄❄️

A person walks in an alleyway in a city near Ottawa. Right: A person stands by a Christmas tree in a city near Ottawa. ​

A person walks in an alleyway in a city near Ottawa. Right: A person stands by a Christmas tree in a city near Ottawa.

@travelingmodernprincess | Instagram, @__hermes__wings | Instagram
Writer

If you're dreaming of a holiday getaway that feels straight out of a European postcard — but don't exactly have Paris or Prague in the budget — this beautiful destination near Ottawa is the next best thing.

Just two hours from Ottawa, you can visit a stunning city with European flair that becomes absolutely magical during the holiday season.

With charming streets, historic architecture, glowing markets, and tons of cozy cafes, Montreal becomes one of the most magical cities on the planet during the Christmas season.

In fact, the city was highlighted as one of the best places to spend Christmas in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, coming in alongside destinations in Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.

Visiting the city feels like stepping into a European town at Christmas. Garlands drape over narrow streets, twinkling lights adorn storefronts, and holiday decor can be found on every corner.

One of the best places to soak in the Christmas spirit is the Village de Noël de Montreal, or Montreal Christmas Village.

Taking place over four weekends in November and December near Montreal's Atwater Market, the village features 59 local vendors selling unique products, treats and one-of-a-kind gifts, just like the Christmas markets of Europe.

The village is one of two markets in Montreal — be sure to also check out the Great Christmas Market taking place from late November to early January.

Located on Jeanne Mance Street, visitors can explore 40 chalets featuring local or regional artisans, enjoy musical and theatrical programming, and taste traditional mulled wine.

Old Montreal is another picturesque part of the city to visit during the holiday season.

Visit the illuminated square outside the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica, or head inside to see AURA, an immersive multimedia light and sound experience.

For some extra cheer, you can enjoy Christmas songs performed by Montreal choirs for free every Saturday and Sunday during Les Choralies at Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel, taking place from early December.

And for an iconic Christmas tale, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal will present The Nutcracker at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier from December 12 to 30.

For a hidden gem in the city, visit Promenade Wellington, a commercial artery in the Verdun neighbourhood where you'll find an array of shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars.

You'll also find here a magical alleyway decked out in holiday decor, the perfect place to snap a Christmas photo or two.

For outdoor activities, Parc La Fontaine is a sprawling park in the heart of the city, filled with enchantment during the winter.

The park is home to two sports rinks and one chalet-style rink, making it a great place for some outdoor skating.

You can also go skating at the Quartier des Spectacles among the lights of the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink.

With so much to see and do and its proximity to Ottawa, you really can't go wrong by visiting Montreal for the Christmas season.

It's the perfect place to make you feel like you've been whisked away to Europe for the holidays — no expensive plane ticket required.

Tourisme Montréal website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
road trips near ottawa christmas towns montréal
Ottawa Travel Canada Travel
  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

The average salaries across Canada were revealed — Here's which spot earns the most in 2025

The salary gap between provinces is wild. 🫣

Canada is increasing the GST/HST Credit — Here's how much you can get in 2026

A little boost for your budget is on the way. 💰

Costco has these Black Friday deals in-warehouse and you can get products for up to $500 off

This sale includes electronics, groceries, small kitchen appliances, and more!

Statistics Canada is hiring for census jobs that pay up to $97,000 but you have to apply soon

You need to know how to use a computer.

Canadians travelling to the US will soon be photographed every time they cross the border

The U.S. government will store the photos for decades.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast says another 15 cm of snow is on the way this weekend

The snowfall will be "widespread" across the region. ❄️

13 Black Friday sales in Canada that get you free products and items for up to 75% off

Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more retailers have big discounts. 🤑

This small town near Vancouver becomes a winter paradise with twinkly lights & cozy streets

It's like walking into a wintry snow globe! ❄️☃️

Yes, Vancouver rent is eye-watering — here are 9 reasons I pay it anyway

Vancouver is bankrupting me but I'm weirdly okay with it...🫣

Canada's weather forecast for December reveals which parts of the country will get snowstorms

It also tells you if it'll be a white Christmas!