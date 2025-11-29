This beautiful spot near Ottawa with European charm is one of the world's best places to spend Christmas
Skip the transatlantic flight and head here instead. 🎄❄️
If you're dreaming of a holiday getaway that feels straight out of a European postcard — but don't exactly have Paris or Prague in the budget — this beautiful destination near Ottawa is the next best thing.
Just two hours from Ottawa, you can visit a stunning city with European flair that becomes absolutely magical during the holiday season.
With charming streets, historic architecture, glowing markets, and tons of cozy cafes, Montreal becomes one of the most magical cities on the planet during the Christmas season.
In fact, the city was highlighted as one of the best places to spend Christmas in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, coming in alongside destinations in Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.
Visiting the city feels like stepping into a European town at Christmas. Garlands drape over narrow streets, twinkling lights adorn storefronts, and holiday decor can be found on every corner.
One of the best places to soak in the Christmas spirit is the Village de Noël de Montreal, or Montreal Christmas Village.
Taking place over four weekends in November and December near Montreal's Atwater Market, the village features 59 local vendors selling unique products, treats and one-of-a-kind gifts, just like the Christmas markets of Europe.
The village is one of two markets in Montreal — be sure to also check out the Great Christmas Market taking place from late November to early January.
Located on Jeanne Mance Street, visitors can explore 40 chalets featuring local or regional artisans, enjoy musical and theatrical programming, and taste traditional mulled wine.
Old Montreal is another picturesque part of the city to visit during the holiday season.
Visit the illuminated square outside the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica, or head inside to see AURA, an immersive multimedia light and sound experience.
For some extra cheer, you can enjoy Christmas songs performed by Montreal choirs for free every Saturday and Sunday during Les Choralies at Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel, taking place from early December.
And for an iconic Christmas tale, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal will present The Nutcracker at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier from December 12 to 30.
For a hidden gem in the city, visit Promenade Wellington, a commercial artery in the Verdun neighbourhood where you'll find an array of shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars.
You'll also find here a magical alleyway decked out in holiday decor, the perfect place to snap a Christmas photo or two.
For outdoor activities, Parc La Fontaine is a sprawling park in the heart of the city, filled with enchantment during the winter.
The park is home to two sports rinks and one chalet-style rink, making it a great place for some outdoor skating.
You can also go skating at the Quartier des Spectacles among the lights of the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink.
With so much to see and do and its proximity to Ottawa, you really can't go wrong by visiting Montreal for the Christmas season.
It's the perfect place to make you feel like you've been whisked away to Europe for the holidays — no expensive plane ticket required.
