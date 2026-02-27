This Lotto 6/49 winner got a $5 million jackpot but she's going to keep working as a nurse
She bought the winning ticket online!
This new Lotto 6/49 winner scored a $5 million jackpot with a ticket purchased online.
Even though she's a millionaire now, she plans to keep working as a nurse!
It was announced by Loto-Québec that Stefanie Pepin won the $5 million Classic Jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw on February 18, 2026.
Pepin is a nurse from the province's Capitale-Nationale region.
She bought the winning ticket online, and the winning numbers were 5, 6, 16, 17, 33 and 44.
Loto-Québec called Pepin and left her a voicemail to tell her that she won $5 million with Lotto 6/49.
After she listened to the message, she logged into her online account to check that she was actually a winner.
"The day's off to a good start," Pepin said to herself when she saw the $5 million amount displayed.
Pepin told Loto-Québec that she's still stunned by the win and needs to take a bit of time to think of what she'll do with all the money.
"I'm going to give gifts to my loved ones, that's for sure," she said.
Many people quit their jobs when they win a multimillion-dollar jackpot, but even though she won $5 million, Pepin wants to continue working as a nurse because it's a career she loves.
Lotto 6/49 winner Stefanie Pepin with a cheque. Loto-Québec
There are two multimillion-dollar prizes available in every Lotto 6/49 draw: the Classic Jackpot and the Gold Ball Jackpot.
With the Classic Jackpot, six numbers from one to 49 are drawn, and you can win the guaranteed $5 million jackpot if you match all six numbers.
Each Lotto 6/49 play includes a unique 10-digit Gold Ball number for the Gold Ball Jackpot.
A winning number is drawn from all selections, and then a separate Gold Ball draw determines if the prize is $1 million or the Gold Ball Jackpot, which starts at $10 million and goes up to $68 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.