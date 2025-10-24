Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Lotto 6/49 winner got a $5 million jackpot and he only recently started buying tickets

His started playing the lottery when his daughter was born and now he's a winner!

lotto 6/49 winner satnam singh with a $5 million cheque

Lotto 6/49 winner Satnam Singh.

WCLC
Senior Writer

This new Lotto 6/49 winner in Canada won a $5 million jackpot.

He only just started buying tickets because his daughter was born, and now he's a millionaire!

WCLC recently announced that Satnam Singh of Saskatoon has won a $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

He scored the Classic Jackpot by matching all six numbers in the draw on September 27, 2025.

Singh purchased the winning ticket from Kahkewistahaw Gas & Convenience at 10-2150 Markham Avenue in Saskatoon.

The Lotto 6/49 winning numbers were 1, 7, 15, 19, 36, and 40.

He was dropping his cousin off at the airport and waiting in his car when he remembered he had lottery tickets to check.

"I scanned the ticket on the app, and the amount came up," he said. "I thought it was $5,000. Then, I realized it was $5 million."

Singh showed his wife the Lotto Spot app and asked her how many zeroes there were.

But he didn't tell her the number was a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Instead, he made sure he actually won the $5 million prize.

"I went to the store to check it, and everyone there said, 'Congrats.'"

"Then I went home and told my wife," Singh explained. "She said it was amazing."

Lotto 6/49 winner Satnam Singh holding a $5 million cheque.

Singh said he only recently started buying tickets when his child was born.

"I never really bought tickets before. We just had a daughter, so I thought I'd start buying lottery tickets," he revealed. "Now I can buy a home for us."

As a new dad, he is overjoyed to have the $5 million jackpot with Lotto 6/49.

He also said that he's excited for what this win means for his family and can't wait to share it all with them.

This is the second $5 million Lotto 6/49 win in Saskatchewan in less than a month!

Another $5 million jackpot was won in Outlook in the draw on September 6, 2025.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

