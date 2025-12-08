Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This is your last chance to get money from a $500M Loblaw class action with no receipt

Here's what you need to know about submitting a claim.

loblaw sign on a building

Loblaw sign.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

You only have a few days left to claim money from to $500 million Loblaw class action lawsuit in Canada.

Here's what you need to know about the settlement, submitting a claim and getting a payment.

A $500 million settlement with Loblaw Companies Limited and George Weston Limited in the bread price-fixing class action lawsuit was approved earlier this year.

The deadline to submit a claim for this Canadian bread settlement is Friday, December 12, 2025.

After that, you won't be able to get money from this Loblaw Companies Limited and George Weston Limited settlement.

To be eligible to submit a claim, you must:

  • be 18 years of age or older
  • be a resident anywhere in Canada except Quebec as of December 31, 2021
  • have purchased packaged bread from the defendant for personal use between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021

For this settlement, "packaged bread" is any packaged bread product and bread alternative, including bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan, English muffins, wraps, pita and tortillas.

That doesn't include frozen bread and bread baked on-site in the establishment where it is sold.

You can submit a claim through an online process or call the settlement administrator at 1-833-419-4821 for assistance if you can't submit an electronic claim.

Receipts and proof of purchase aren't required to make a claim and get money.

But you have to provide details in the claimant information, payment information, and Loblaw Card Program information sections of the claim form.

That includes your name, home address, email, phone number, your preferred payment method, and more.

Now, let's get into how much money you could get and when you could receive a payment.

If you didn't receive a $25 Loblaw Card under the Loblaw Card Program in 2018, you will receive a maximum of $25 as initial compensation.

More compensation could be paid out to all approved claimants (including those who got a Loblaw Card) if there's money left after the calculation of the initial compensation.

If your claim is approved, the payment will be made via Interac e-transfer to your email or via cheque sent through the mail.

This is based on which payment method you selected during the claims process.

Payments issued by cheque will have $2 deducted because of the additional cost of providing a cheque.

The initial and supplemental compensation will be combined and paid out as a single Interac e-transfer or cheque.

You will not receive a payment if your approved claim is less than $5.

There is no payment date yet, but it's typical for compensation payments to be made six to 12 months after the claim deadline.

So, you could get money in 2026 between June and December.

Then, you'll have 30 days from the date of issue to accept the Interac e-transfer or six months from the date of issue to cash the cheque.

For those living in Quebec, there is a separate claims process for the bread price-fixing class action lawsuit.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

class action lawsuit
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media.

