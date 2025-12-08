6 things Ontario does better than the rest of Canada, according to readers
Do you agree? 👀
Ontario gets a lot of recognition (and plenty of criticism), but when it comes to certain things, readers say the province does them better than anywhere else in Canada.
On a recent Facebook post, we asked readers to share what Ontario does better than the rest of Canada, and the province was praised for several things.
From sweet summer fruit to winter traditions, readers say that these six things truly make their province shine.
Icewine
Known as Canada's "liquid gold", this sweet dessert wine is an Ontario delicacy.
According to Wines of Ontario, the province is one of the world's leading producers of Icewine thanks to its cold climate.
The icewine-making process is intensive, which is one of the reasons why this drink is so expensive.
The grapes must be harvested when they're frozen solid on the vine, meaning crews head out into the vineyards in the middle of the night, working in temperatures below –8°C to handpick the fruit.
The grapes then have to be pressed right away, while still frozen, to create that ultra-concentrated juice icewine is known for.
The Niagara region is one of Ontario's icewine hotspots. It even offers unique icewine-themed experiences, such as the -10Below Icewine Lounge at Peller Estates and the annual Icewine Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Visitors can also join guided vineyard tours, sample icewine-inspired dishes, and enjoy live music during seasonal festivals and events.
Autumn
If there's one season Ontario does perhaps best of all, it's fall. From late September through mid-October, the province transforms into a patchwork of fiery reds, deep oranges, and golden yellows.
It's a stunning spectacle to see, and regions such as Algonquin Provincial Park, the cottage-country lakes of Muskoka, and the scenic ridges of the Niagara Escarpment are popular spots to take in the foliage.
The province offers endless autumn activities, from corn mazes and pumpkin patches to fall festivals and more.
There are also unique ways to view the colours, such as scenic boat cruises and lookout towers.
It's the perfect place to grab a pumpkin-spice latte, put on your coziest outfit, and enjoy sweater weather to the fullest.
Peaches
You don't need to travel to Georgia to enjoy delicious peaches. During the summer season, Ontario's orchards burst with sweet, juicy fruit.
According to Vineland growers, peaches are among the main crops of the Niagara Peninsula and a seasonal favourite.
You can head to lush orchards such as Smith Two Century Farms and Cherry Avenue Farms to pick-your-own fruit or pick up some baskets.
Niagara-on-the-Lake hosts a summer Peach Festival complete with local vendors, live entertainment, and more.
Maple Syrup
Maple syrup is an iconic Canadian treat, and, according to readers, Ontario is one of the best spots in the country to enjoy it.
While the neighbouring province of Québec is also known for its maple syrup production, Ontario, too, is home to sprawling sugar bush operations and festivals scattered across much of the region.
Communities like St. Joseph Island are among the province's maple-syrup hubs, with long histories of tapping trees and producing syrup by generations of families.
Each spring, maple-syrup festivals, complete with stacks of pancakes, log-sawing contests, traditional music, and sugar-bush tours, celebrate this sweet tradition.
Ontario is even home to the world's largest single-day maple syrup festival, the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival. The event takes place every spring and features demonstrations, activities, and maple treats.
Smaller communities also host cozy sugar-shack weekends, where visitors can enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, outdoor firepits, and taffy made fresh in the snow.
Lakes
Ontario isn't just a land of maple and peaches. It's also home to thousands of lakes, rivers, and waterways, offering endless opportunities for boating, fishing, swimming, paddle-boarding, or simply enjoying serene water views.
It's home to many of the Great Lakes, the largest group of freshwater lakes on Earth.
Lake Superior is not only the biggest of the Great Lakes, but also holds the title of the world's largest freshwater lake by surface area, which is why it's been dubbed a "freshwater sea," according to the Great Lakes Guide.
Many provincial parks offer shimmering lakes and hidden swimming holes. Algonquin is famous for its rugged beauty and is home to thousands of lakes and rivers.
Dreamy lakeside towns and communities like Port Dover, Cobourg, and Prince Edward County also shine in the summer, offering soft-sand beaches, cottage rentals, and crystal-clear water.
Seasons
According to readers, what really sets Ontario apart is its seasons. The province experiences the full force of all four seasons, with rainy, green springs, hot, humid summers, vibrant autumns, and snowy, cold winters.
Each one comes with its own traditions, too. Spring kicks off maple-syrup season, when sugar bushes open their trails and festivals fill up with pancake breakfasts and taffy-on-snow demos.
Summer brings farmers' markets, beach days, and fruit-picking season.
Fall turns the province into a stunning patchwork of fall colours, complete with harvest fairs and scenic drives.
And winter offers snowy cottages, magical Christmas markets, glimmering ice rinks, and postcard-worthy landscapes.
Seasonal festivals also play a major role in local culture, from summer music events and waterfront fireworks to winter carnivals and holiday markets. No matter the month, there's always something to celebrate.
From vineyards and orchards to forests and lakeshores, readers say that Ontario is home to some of Canada's best experiences.
It might not be perfect at everything, but when it comes to these six things, readers are convinced Ontario does them better than anywhere else in the country.
