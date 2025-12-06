This Ontario town feels like a little slice of Scotland and has old-world Christmas charm
It's one of the province's "best Hallmark Christmas towns."
Ontario has its fair share of magical Christmas towns, and, as the snow starts to fall, this riverside gem feels less like a Canadian small town and more like a postcard from the Highlands.
Just a few hours from Toronto, this heritage town nestled along the Tay River transforms into a cozy, Hallmark-worthy escape complete with quaint stone shops, streets draped in garlands, and twinkling lights.
Perth, Ontario, is an enchanting place to spend a day or a weekend during the holiday season. It's located about an hour away from Ottawa and 4 hours from Toronto, making it an idyllic destination for a festive road trip or longer escape.
The town was founded in the early 1800s by Scottish immigrants, and you can still see that heritage reflected in the area today. The limestone buildings, cozy storefronts, and narrow streets in the downtown have a European vibe and are even more magical during the holiday season.
According to Destination Ontario, the small town is one of "Ontario's best Hallmark Christmas towns," offering unique shops, old-world architecture, and more.
You can wander through downtown and explore some of the warm cafes, cute boutiques, gift shops, and bakeries. For a sweet treat, you'll want to stop by Perth Chocolate Works, where you'll find Belgian chocolate confections and more.
You can also explore the Gore Street Antique Market, which boasts over 40 vendors selling all sorts of unique items.
It isn't a Christmas outing without sipping a cozy drink, and Perth has several cute cafes to enjoy. You can pop into spots like Coutts Coffee Roastery & Cafe or Jazzy's for warm lattes and small bites.
There are several holiday events taking place throughout December, including a NICK OF TIME Artisan (Christmas) Craft Show on the 6th, and Christmas at the Palace on the 13th.
There are also activities like wreath-making workshops and theatrical performances happening this month.
With its fairytale bridges, twinkly shops and stone buildings, this quaint town is like a little Scottish village right here in Canada.
