This real-life Hallmark movie town is 1 hour from Toronto and it's a magical Christmas gem
It has vintage charm and a Euro-style market.
Hallmark Christmas movies are known for their cozy small towns, magical Christmas decor, and postcard-worthy streets. You can enjoy a real-life Hallmark movie village just a road trip away from Toronto, and it will have you feeling like the star of your own holiday rom-com.
Offering warm cafes, sparkling streets, and quaint little shops, this charming small town is a magical spot to visit during the Christmas season and has even starred in a Hallmark film.
You can check off your Christmas shopping list, wander along lakeside trails, warm up with a festive drink and more at this enchanting spot.
Orangeville is a picturesque town located about an hour away from Toronto.
The storybook downtown is extra magical during the holiday season, when the storefronts transform with festive displays and lights twinkle from every corner.
It's so magical, it was even featured in the Hallmark film Trading Up Christmas, a story about dreaming big and finding love in a small town.
According to Love, Orangeville, the town is "transforming into a twinkling holiday haven, where Victorian storefronts glow under string lights and the scent of hot chocolate fills the air. Think vintage charm, Euro-style markets, and all the festive touches that make small-town Christmas feel like a well-kept secret...until now."
You can enjoy the Holiday Gift Market on November 28 to 30, which features local artisans, hand-crafted gifts, and the "unmistakable ambiance of a European Christmas market."
During the same weekend, historic Mill Street will transform into a "picture-perfect" pop-up rink with rentals, lights, and traditional Christmas music.
Every evening in December, Kay Cee Gardens becomes a holiday wonderland for the Christmas in the Park event. You can stroll through millions of twinkling lights and past magical scenes for an enchanting Christmas experience.
Orangeville also offers unique shops, cozy cafes, and more to explore during your outing.
If you're looking for some real-life Hallmark movie magic, it's time to plan a day trip to this enchanting town near Toronto.
