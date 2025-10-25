Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This quaint small town 1 hour from Toronto is dotted with cute shops and lakeside trails

It's a dreamy spot for a fall day trip.

A person standing in a forest. Right: A small town during the fall.

A small town near Toronto.

@that.toronto.girl | Instagram, Orangeville Tourism | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

You'll find leafy streets, cozy cafes, and golden treetops at this quaint Ontario village just a short drive from the city.

Bursting with small-town charm and surrounded by rolling hills painted in amber and crimson, this destination feels like it was made for sweater-weather strolls and pumpkin spice lattes.

Just over an hour from Toronto, Orangeville is a dreamy destination where you can enjoy crisp air and endless fall magic.

You'll find storybook streets lined with fall colours, boutique shops decked out in autumn splendour, and bakeries serving up seasonal treats.

As you wander, you can pop into local gems like Mochaberry Coffee & Co., a cozy cafe offering autumn lattes and baked goods, or stop by Rustik Local Bistro for a seasonal meal made with farm-fresh ingredients. You can also head to Greystones Cafe, a quaint spot tucked away in a historic stone building.

Fall weekends are also perfect for exploring the Island Lake Conservation Area, where trails wind through fiery forests and around peaceful waters that reflect the vibrant trees.

If you're visiting in November, you can head to the Orangeville Winter Farmers’ Market, which runs indoors at the Town Hall from November through April.

It’s the perfect spot to warm up and browse local produce, baked goods, handcrafted gifts, and seasonal treats.

If you're looking for something a little different, the Alton Mill Arts Centre nearby is worth the detour—it's a historic stone mill complete with galleries, studios, and riverside trails that burst with colour this time of year.

With its pumpkin-lined streets and endless fall charm, Orangeville is a dreamy autumn escape just a short drive from Toronto.

Orangeville website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media.

