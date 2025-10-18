Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This cozy Ontario village with cafes and golden hills feels like a magical fall Hallmark film

It's like stepping into a storybook.

A view of rolling hills with fall colours. Right: A person walking out of a cafe.

A small town in Ontario.

@burnaphoto | Instagram, @deema_eats | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

There's nothing like an autumn trip to a cozy small town, and you'll want to add this enchanting spot to your bucket list before the season ends.

Tucked amidst rolling hills, this quaint village is brimming with autumn charm and is the perfect spot to spend the day like a Gilmore girl.

Creemore is a scenic town nestled into the picturesque Niagara Escarpment, just under 2 hours from Toronto.

According to the website, the town is known as "the little village with the big heart," and wandering along the Main Street "transports you to a simpler time."

You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark movie as you wander past historic buildings and pop into warm boutiques filled with fall goods.

Autumn is made for cozy cafés, and Creemore is sprinkled with charming little spots and bakeries that smell like pure fall magic.

You can find sweet treats and specialty drinks at spots like The Creemore Bakery and the Bank Café, or Good Grief Coffee Roasters.

Or, head to the Creemore Brewery for a crisp fall drink or tasting tour.

The town is home to several attractions, including North America's Smallest Jail, which has only three cells.

Bring your hiking shoes, because Creemore is surrounded by some stunning fall trails.

Devil's Glen Provincial Park is a beautiful autumn dreamland. You can follow a boardwalk trail that leads to stunning views of a valley draped in red and gold.

Or, visit Nottawasaga Lookout, which boasts towering views of the Niagara Escarpment and a patchwork of fall colours.

With charming, Hallmark-worthy streets and autumn magic, Creemore is a cozy spot to road trip to this fall.

Experience Creemore Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
small towns in ontarioweekend getaways ontariofall colours ontariosmall towns near toronto
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

    These are Ontario's highest-paying job fields right now and #1 isn't finance, law or medicine

    Big money doesn't always mean a big title. 👀

    Canada's passport went down in a new global ranking but it's still better than the US

    This is one of the "most powerful passports" in the world! 🇨🇦

    McDonald's Monopoly has a hack that lets you get stickers without buying menu items

    Monopoly food and drink packages might run out but you don't need them to play! 🍟

    CSIS is hiring for these IT analyst jobs that pay over $100,000 a year

    Even upcoming and recent grads can apply.

    These Canadian companies have been ranked as some of the best employers in the world

    One of the Canadian employers made the global top 15!

    Lotto Max is being revamped soon with bigger jackpots and new prizes for every draw

    Ticket prices are also going up.

    Northern lights are plunging across Canada and some spots could see a 'more intense' aurora

    The aurora could even be visible in southern Ontario!

    This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Ontario's 'most beautiful' spots to live

    It looks like a scene from a Hallmark film.

    This meteor shower is lighting up skies in Canada and you could see 'bright fireballs'

    The meteors come from Comet Halley. ☄️