This cozy Ontario village with cafes and golden hills feels like a magical fall Hallmark film
It's like stepping into a storybook.
There's nothing like an autumn trip to a cozy small town, and you'll want to add this enchanting spot to your bucket list before the season ends.
Tucked amidst rolling hills, this quaint village is brimming with autumn charm and is the perfect spot to spend the day like a Gilmore girl.
Creemore is a scenic town nestled into the picturesque Niagara Escarpment, just under 2 hours from Toronto.
According to the website, the town is known as "the little village with the big heart," and wandering along the Main Street "transports you to a simpler time."
You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from a Hallmark movie as you wander past historic buildings and pop into warm boutiques filled with fall goods.
Autumn is made for cozy cafés, and Creemore is sprinkled with charming little spots and bakeries that smell like pure fall magic.
You can find sweet treats and specialty drinks at spots like The Creemore Bakery and the Bank Café, or Good Grief Coffee Roasters.
Or, head to the Creemore Brewery for a crisp fall drink or tasting tour.
The town is home to several attractions, including North America's Smallest Jail, which has only three cells.
Bring your hiking shoes, because Creemore is surrounded by some stunning fall trails.
Devil's Glen Provincial Park is a beautiful autumn dreamland. You can follow a boardwalk trail that leads to stunning views of a valley draped in red and gold.
Or, visit Nottawasaga Lookout, which boasts towering views of the Niagara Escarpment and a patchwork of fall colours.
With charming, Hallmark-worthy streets and autumn magic, Creemore is a cozy spot to road trip to this fall.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.