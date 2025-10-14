You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 6 of these 11 magical little towns
These spots are even prettier in the fall.
Ontario has so many enchanting small towns to visit for a dreamy autumn day trip or weekend escape. From old-world villages with cozy European charm to lakeside gems surrounded by a tapestry of colours, these destinations are worth adding to your fall bucket list.
The province is packed with enchanting small towns, but only true Ontarians can say they’ve visited at least six of these eleven must-see spots that are extra cozy during the fall.
How many of these quaint little villages have you been to? Autumn is the perfect time to plan an adventure to one of these magical gems.
Merrickville
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom, Merrickville is a picturesque gem located along the Rideau Canal.
It's especially beautiful during the fall, when it transforms into a scene from an autumn storybook with cozy little shops and leafy strolls.
Creemore
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away amidst red and gold hills, this charming village will transport you back in time. It's the perfect spot for a fall day trip, offering quaint shops, warm cafes, and beautiful views.
You can enjoy a crisp cup of cider, bite into baked goods, and visit some of the scenic trails surrounding the town.
St. Jacobs
Why You Need To Go: This quaint autumn village is dotted with cute shops and warm bakeries. You'll feel like you've stepped into a harvest dreamland as you visit the local markets, indulge in hand-baked goods, and pop into the stores that are decked out in fall decor.
You don't want to miss out on a trip to the St. Jacob's Farmers' Market, which is the largest of its kind in Canada and offers seasonal produce, treats, and more.
Perth
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a little trip to Europe this fall? Perth is an enchanting small town about an hour away from Ottawa, made even more beautiful by the changing colours and crisp vibes of the autumn season.
You can stroll through the quaint stone shops, explore parks bursting with vibrant hues, and imagine you're in another land.
Unionville
Why You Need To Go: All your Gilmore Girls dreams will come true at this cute little village just outside of Toronto. Unionville served as the fictional town of Stars Hollow during the Gilmore Girls pilot episode, and it will transport you right into the show.
During the fall, you'll find vibrant streets, a charming gazebo draped in leaves, seasonal coffees, and more. You can even take a Gilmore Girls tour around the town to discover filming locations.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Why You Need to Go: This village is renowned for its Victorian-era architecture and picture-perfect streets. It's a magical spot for a fall escape, with pumpkin-filled porches, glowing shops, and European vibes.
It's also "Canada's most haunted town," according to Ghost Walks, making Halloween the perfect time to visit this spot.
Caledon
Why You Need To Go: With endless farm markets, pumpkin patches, orchards and rolling red and gold hills, Caledon looks like it was made for the fall.
You can visit popular spots like Downey's Farm for PumpkinFest, explore a scenic hike, or pop into the many bakeries for fresh-baked pies and cozy treats.
Bala
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the gorgeous scenery of Muskoka, this tiny lakeside village is a hidden fall gem.
Bala boasts quaint shops and boutiques, as well as a picturesque waterfall and stunning foliage. It's known as the "Cranberry Capital of Ontario" and hosts an annual cranberry festival, as well as a Cranberry Plunge at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery.
Elora
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is a beloved little town offering old-world charm and European vibes.
During the autumn season, the town transforms into a scene from a Tim Burton film for Monster Month. Taking place throughout the month of October, the event features spooky celebrations and eerie installations that will have you feeling like you've stepped into Sleepy Hollow.
Dundas
Why You Need To Go: If you feel like chasing waterfalls this autumn, this cozy village is the place to be. Dundas is surrounded by some stunning cascades, such as Tew Falls and Webster Falls, and they're even prettier when surrounded by a tapestry of colours.
The downtown boasts charming shops and cafes, making it an idyllic spot for a fall day trip.
Collingwood
Why You Need To Go: According to readers, Collingwood is one of the best spots in Canada to see the fall colours, and with its stunning water views and vibrant foliage, it's no surprise.
You can explore breathtaking trails, wander through the local shops, and head to Blue Mountain Village, where you'll find endless fall activities.
