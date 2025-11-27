Statistics Canada is hiring for census jobs that pay up to $97,000 but you have to apply soon
You need to know how to use a computer.
Statistics Canada is hiring for census jobs across the country.
These positions pay up to $97,000, but the deadlines are in December, so you have to apply soon.
The national statistical agency is looking to hire Collection Support Unit Managers, Pay Clerks, Recruitment Clerks and Field Operations Supervisors.
Here's what you need to know about Statistics Canada jobs for the 2026 census.
Collection Support Unit Manager
Salary: $83,862 to $97,051
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador can apply.
You must have completed two years of a post-secondary school program in social science, statistics, library/archival work or a law-related field.
You need experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites) and experience managing a workload.
Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a virtual or physical call centre
- supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 10, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Pay Clerk — eastern
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living within 125 kilometres of Montreal can apply.
You must have successfully completed two years of high school.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
- performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Pay Clerk — western
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of Edmonton can apply.
You must have successfully completed two years of high school.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
- performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Recruitment Clerk
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Ontario
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of the position can apply.
You must have successfully completed two years of high school.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
- performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
A driver's license may be required for this job.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Recruitment Clerk — western
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories and Yukon can apply.
You must have successfully completed two years of high school.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
- performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
A driver's license may be required for this job.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Field Operations Supervisors — BC
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in B.C.
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in B.C. can apply.
You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).
Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
- supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Field Operations Supervisors — Alberta
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Alberta
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Alberta can apply.
You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).
Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
- supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Field Operations Supervisors — Saskatchewan
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Saskatchewan
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Saskatchewan can apply.
You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).
Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
- supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Field Operations Supervisors — Manitoba
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Manitoba
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Manitoba can apply.
You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).
Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
- supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Field Operations Supervisors — Ontario
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Ontario
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of the position can apply.
You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).
Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
- supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance
Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.