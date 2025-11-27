Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Statistics Canada is hiring for census jobs that pay up to $97,000 but you have to apply soon

You need to know how to use a computer.

government of canada sign in front of trees

Government of Canada sign.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Senior Writer

Statistics Canada is hiring for census jobs across the country.

These positions pay up to $97,000, but the deadlines are in December, so you have to apply soon.

The national statistical agency is looking to hire Collection Support Unit Managers, Pay Clerks, Recruitment Clerks and Field Operations Supervisors.

Here's what you need to know about Statistics Canada jobs for the 2026 census.

Collection Support Unit Manager

Salary: $83,862 to $97,051

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador can apply.

You must have completed two years of a post-secondary school program in social science, statistics, library/archival work or a law-related field.

You need experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites) and experience managing a workload.

Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:

  • working in a virtual or physical call centre
  • supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 10, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Pay Clerk — eastern

Salary: $57,217 to $61,761

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens and permanent residents living within 125 kilometres of Montreal can apply.

You must have successfully completed two years of high school.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
  • performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Pay Clerk — western

Salary: $57,217 to $61,761

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of Edmonton can apply.

You must have successfully completed two years of high school.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
  • performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Recruitment Clerk

Salary: $57,217 to $61,761

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations in Ontario

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of the position can apply.

You must have successfully completed two years of high school.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
  • performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

A driver's license may be required for this job.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Recruitment Clerk — western

Salary: $57,217 to $61,761

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories and Yukon can apply.

You must have successfully completed two years of high school.

Also, you need experience in:

  • providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
  • performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites)

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

A driver's license may be required for this job.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Field Operations Supervisors — BC

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations in B.C.

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in B.C. can apply.

You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).

Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:

  • working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
  • supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Field Operations Supervisors — Alberta

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations in Alberta

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Alberta can apply.

You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).

Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:

  • working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
  • supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Field Operations Supervisors — Saskatchewan

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations in Saskatchewan

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Saskatchewan can apply.

You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).

Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:

  • working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
  • supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Field Operations Supervisors — Manitoba

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations in Manitoba

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Manitoba can apply.

You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).

Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:

  • working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
  • supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Field Operations Supervisors — Ontario

Salary: $73,798 to $79,511

Company: Statistics Canada

Location: Various locations in Ontario

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents living within a 125-kilometre radius of the position can apply.

You must have a high school diploma, experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions (like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet programs, and creating virtual meeting invites).

Also, you need experience in at least one of the following:

  • working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
  • supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance

Effective written and verbal communication skills are required.

You must have reliable internet access and a secure private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.

The closing date is December 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

statistics canada jobsstatistics canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

