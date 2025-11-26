Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 25 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are up for grabs too!

person holding three olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 25 have been released.

In this Lotto Max draw, there is a $55 million jackpot up for grabs and four Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

Here's what you need to know about the jackpot, the Maxmillions winning numbers, and the winners!

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 25?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 25 are 12, 15, 16, 19, 21, 40 and 48, with 4 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 1, 10, 11, 13, 27, 29 and 48
  • 5, 9, 10, 11, 17, 20 and 48
  • 9, 14, 18, 23, 24, 28 and 44
  • 11, 20, 30, 31, 35, 41 and 43

One of the Maxmillions prizes has been won by three tickets sold in Ontario and the Prairies.

That means each winning ticket is worth $333,333.40!

But there is no winner of the $55 million jackpot.

So, the next Lotto Max draw will offer a $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 21?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 21 were 7, 8, 20, 30, 39, 40 and 47. Then, the bonus number was 34.

These were the Maxmillions winning numbers:

  • 1, 20, 26, 32, 39, 41 and 43
  • 11, 15, 24, 31, 32, 45 and 46

Nobody won the $50 million jackpot that was available in Friday's draw.

There were no winners of the Maxmillions prizes either.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numbers lotto max
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

