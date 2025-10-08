Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 7 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
Check your tickets, we have a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 7 have been revealed.
With this Lotto Max draw, you have a chance to win the $15 million jackpot and more cash prizes.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers and where the jackpot winning ticket was bought.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 7 are 5, 6, 16, 26, 29, 37 and 44, with 46 as the bonus.
There is a winner of this $15 million jackpot!
A winning ticket matching the seven numbers in this draw was purchased in Edmonton.
Thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $66,000 have also been won in Canada.
So, that means the next Lotto Max draw on October 10 will have a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 3 were 10, 17, 22, 30, 36, 42 and 45. Also, 33 was the bonus number.
Nobody in Canada won the $10 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.