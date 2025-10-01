Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 30 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

A winning ticket has been sold!

person holding lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 30 are out now.

Someone has won the $15 million jackpot that's available with this Lotto Max draw.

So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, where the winning ticket was sold, and more!

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 30?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 30 are 14, 22, 27, 31, 33, 39 and 50, with 7 as the bonus.

There is a winner of the $15 million jackpot!

A winning ticket matching all seven numbers has been sold in Miramichi, New Brunswick.

Thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $136,000 have also been won in Tuesday's draw.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 3 will have a $10 million jackpot up for grabs.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 26?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 26 were 10, 11, 21, 23, 32, 36 and 45. Also, the bonus number was 13.

Nobody in Canada had a winning ticket for the $10 million jackpot in Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

Love this? Check out our Narcity noticeboard for details on jobs, benefits, travel info and more!

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNotices

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

    Get your tickets and check if you're a winner!

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 1 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

    Four Maxmillions are also up for grabs!

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 5 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

    Maxmillions are available to be won as well!

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

    There are a few Maxmillions winners! 🚨

    Popular foods are being recalled in Canada including from Loblaws, Zehrs & Co-op brands

    The latest recalls include products linked to over 100 salmonella cases. 🫣

    CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

    Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

    Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

    You'll probably never guess...

    Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

    There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

    Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

    A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

    Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

    Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

    TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

    Work starts after the end of this academic year.

    This BC town known as 'little Switzerland' is among 'Canada's best small towns to live in'

    Time for a mountain escape. 🍂

    We found the cheapest Costco gas stations in 7 Ontario cities and you can save up to 15 c/L

    Turns out not all Costco gas is created equal. ⛽️

    Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this small town near Vancouver with endles views

    Hidden waterfalls and ancient forests await you here.