Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 30 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
A winning ticket has been sold!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 30 are out now.
Someone has won the $15 million jackpot that's available with this Lotto Max draw.
So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, where the winning ticket was sold, and more!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 30?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 30 are 14, 22, 27, 31, 33, 39 and 50, with 7 as the bonus.
There is a winner of the $15 million jackpot!
A winning ticket matching all seven numbers has been sold in Miramichi, New Brunswick.
Thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $136,000 have also been won in Tuesday's draw.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 3 will have a $10 million jackpot up for grabs.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 26?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 26 were 10, 11, 21, 23, 32, 36 and 45. Also, the bonus number was 13.
Nobody in Canada had a winning ticket for the $10 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
Love this? Check out our Narcity noticeboard for details on jobs, benefits, travel info and more!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.