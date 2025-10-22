Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 21 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

person holding olg lotto max ticket

Lotto Max ticket.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now for October 21.

With this Lotto Max draw, a $25 million jackpot is up for grabs!

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, what cash prizes have been won, what the next jackpot will be, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 21?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 21 are 1, 7, 17, 18, 25, 28 and 45, with 12 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.

But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $5,000 have been won across Canada.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 24 will have a $30 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 17?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 17 were 4, 19, 20, 23, 24, 43 and 45. Also, 5 was the bonus number.

Nobody in Canada won the $20 million jackpot that was up for grabs with Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

