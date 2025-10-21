A new Costco is opening near Vancouver and you can shop at the unique warehouse soon
This new location is a first for B.C.
A new Costco warehouse is opening near Vancouver soon.
But this store isn't like the regular warehouse you go to every week for groceries.
So, here's what you need to know about this warehouse, including where it's located, when it's opening and what products you can buy.
Recently, Costco Canada announced that the New Westminster Business Centre is getting ready for shoppers.
This is the first Business Centre to open in B.C.
It's located at 1085 Tanaka Court, which is near Boyd Street and Gilford Street.
The New Westminster Business Centre is officially opening on Friday, November 14, 2025.
Costco Canada also shared which departments and specialty items will be available at the new Business Centre.
You'll be able to shop for products from departments like Fresh Produce and Restaurant Supplies.
Also, there will be ATM services at this location.
Regular delivery and business delivery will be available at the new warehouse as well.
This location will be open between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Costco Business Centres are designed for businesses and offer thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses.
Because of that, many products are bigger than the bulk-sized items you can find at regular Costco stores.
Those items come in commercial quantities that can last six months or even a year!
You can get fresh meat and fish, fresh produce, dairy items, pre-baked goods, pantry items, frozen products, beverages, and more food products at Business Centres.
Also, you can shop for paper products like paper towels, napkins, tissues, and toilet paper.
Costco Business Centres have flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.
These stores also offer electronics, office supplies, and appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, mini refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.
You can shop at Business Centre warehouses in Canada with a Gold Star or Executive membership.
No special business or retailer membership is required.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.