Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

A new Costco is opening near Vancouver and you can shop at the unique warehouse soon

This new location is a first for B.C.

exterior of costco store in canada

Costco warehouse in Caada.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new Costco warehouse is opening near Vancouver soon.

But this store isn't like the regular warehouse you go to every week for groceries.

So, here's what you need to know about this warehouse, including where it's located, when it's opening and what products you can buy.

Recently, Costco Canada announced that the New Westminster Business Centre is getting ready for shoppers.

This is the first Business Centre to open in B.C.

It's located at 1085 Tanaka Court, which is near Boyd Street and Gilford Street.

The New Westminster Business Centre is officially opening on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Costco Canada also shared which departments and specialty items will be available at the new Business Centre.

You'll be able to shop for products from departments like Fresh Produce and Restaurant Supplies.

Also, there will be ATM services at this location.

Regular delivery and business delivery will be available at the new warehouse as well.

This location will be open between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Costco Business Centres are designed for businesses and offer thousands of products that aren't available at regular warehouses.

Because of that, many products are bigger than the bulk-sized items you can find at regular Costco stores.

Those items come in commercial quantities that can last six months or even a year!

You can get fresh meat and fish, fresh produce, dairy items, pre-baked goods, pantry items, frozen products, beverages, and more food products at Business Centres.

Also, you can shop for paper products like paper towels, napkins, tissues, and toilet paper.

Costco Business Centres have flatware, glassware and tabletop accessories like dinner forks, soup spoons, steak knives, wine glasses, champagne flutes, and more.

These stores also offer electronics, office supplies, and appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, mini refrigerators, tabletop griddles, blenders and food processors.

You can shop at Business Centre warehouses in Canada with a Gold Star or Executive membership.

No special business or retailer membership is required.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada
VancouverCanadaNewsNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

    Costco is opening a new warehouse in the GTA soon and it's not like a regular store

    You can get products that aren't available at regular Costco warehouses! 🛒

    Costco is opening another new store in Ontario soon but it's not like a regular warehouse

    This location also has a gas station!

    A new Costco is opening in the GTA this month and more details about the store just dropped

    This new location isn't like a regular warehouse.

    Ontario's new Costco store has an opening date and you can shop at the unique warehouse soon

    It's not like the regular warehouse you go to every week for groceries! 👀

    This enchanting Ontario town 'feels like Europe' and is dotted with cute cafes and cozy shops

    No passport needed.

    Costco is opening another new store in Ontario soon but it's not like a regular warehouse

    This location also has a gas station!

    This 2 hr train ride from Ottawa takes you to a magical waterfront city with autumn charm

    The journey is just as pretty as the destination. 🍁

    Canada's safest places to live in 2025 were ranked and so many big cities beat Toronto

    One province totally dominated. 👀

    Ex-Tim Hortons employees explain all the ways you're using the drive-thru wrong

    Do you order drinks before food? 👀

    Canada's most popular grocery stores were ranked and Canadians shared why they shop there

    It's not just about getting the cheapest prices!

    This Ontario town is a 'waterfall capital' with misty cascades and pumpkin-filled streets

    It's a magical spot to visit during the fall.