This 2 hr train ride from Ottawa takes you to a magical waterfront city with autumn charm
The journey is just as pretty as the destination. 🍁
All aboard for fall colours! If you're looking for the perfect fall activity where the journey is just as beautiful as the destination, look no further than this scenic train ride from Ottawa.
In just a couple of hours, you can go from the city to a charming waterfront destination with tons to see and do.
From Ottawa, you can take the VIA Rail to Kingston, Ontario, a beautiful city set on Lake Ontario at the mouth of the St. Lawrence River.
Not only does a train journey with VIA Rail mean that you can sit back and relax without the stress of driving, but it also means you get to enjoy some stunning fall scenery along the way — you can admire the spectacular fall foliage as the train passes forests and valleys on the route.
It doesn't have to cost a lot either. Depending on when you're travelling, the trip can cost as little as $48 one-way.
You can also take advantage of VIA Rail's Discount Tuesday offerings to purchase your ticket at a discount.
Nicknamed “Limestone City”, Kingston is known for its grand 19th-century buildings and is home to hidden alleyways with antique markets and restaurant patios, plenty of unique shopping and dining experiences, and dozens of museums and historic sites waiting to be explored.
While you're here, be sure to visit the majestic City Hall and Bellevue House, the former residence of Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald.
You can also visit Fort Henry, built during the War of 1812, and the Kingston Penitentiary, Canada's oldest maximum security prison. Book a tour to learn about the prison's history, and keep an eye out for the ghost of George Hewell, a prisoner who died here in 1897.
A great way to take in multiple sites in the city is by taking a Kingston Trolley Tour. The trolley is currently running its Ghost and Mystery Tour, in which riders can go off the beaten path to famed sites and notorious neighbourhoods that played a role in Kingston’s ghostly history.
Kingston is also a great base for exploring the Thousand Islands, the St. Lawrence River, and its national park.
Take a cruise from downtown Kingston to explore the world-famous Thousand Islands archipelago and take in the spectacular views.
If you're looking for fall colours, don't worry — Kingston has plenty of that, too, with many parks where you can admire the changing leaves.
The nearby Lemoine Pointe Conservation Area is located just minutes from Kingston's downtown area, and offers 136 hectares of forest, field and marsh, with a spectacular waterfront. You can also walk the trails of Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area, which encompasses 974 acres of land, for some unforgettable scenery.
The trip from Ottawa to Kingston by VIA Rail takes about 2 hours and 5 minutes. Snacks and meals are available for purchase on board, and riders can also access free Wi-Fi.
You can even ride with your furry friend — VIA Rail allows passengers to travel with a pet in a designated car on its corridor trains.
VIA Rail Ottawa to Kingston
Price: $48+ each way
Address: VIA Rail Ottawa - 200 Tremblay Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a scenic train ride to a charming waterfront city with tons to do and see this fall.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.