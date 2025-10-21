This new Toronto spa will transport you to Ancient Rome with candlelit pools and wine baths
It's opening soon!
Toronto is getting a brand new spa experience that will transport you to Ancient Rome. Offering candlelit pools, marble beds, and more, you'll feel like you're unwinding in a whole other era.
The spa is set to open later this fall, so get ready for some serious self-care, Roman-inspired rituals, and a little escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
AIRE Ancient Baths, a Spanish wellness brand celebrated worldwide for breathing new life into historic structures, is preparing to open its first Canadian location.
The upcoming Toronto property will be one of the largest in the AIRE collection, allowing guests to enjoy its signature thermal bathing experience by candlelight — inspired by ancient Roman, Greek, and Ottoman traditions.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
AIRE will open in a 1912 Edwardian Classical building that once housed the Copp Clark Publishing Company, complete with soaring pillars, candlelit rooms, and original wood beams.
Spanning 23,000 square feet, the spa boasts nine thermal pools, 12 massage rooms, a dry sauna and vaporium, and two warm marble beds.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
"In Toronto, guests will discover a space where silence, candlelight, and the hypnotic sound of water create an atmosphere unlike anything else in the city," Amadeo Serra, CEO, said in a press release.
"It's a place to disconnect fully and rediscover balance."
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
The Ancient Baths experience allows you to be guided through a series of warm and cool thermal baths, a centuries-old ritual known for helping you unwind both body and mind. The whole experience takes place by candlelight — AIRE's signature touch — which will transport you back in time.
Highlights include the Flotarium, a saltwater bath designed for effortless floating, and the Palestra Outdoor Bath, an open-air pool that offers an atmosphere of deep stillness and warmth.
AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
On top of the Ancient Baths, AIRE also offers a range of massages and rituals for deeper relaxation. You can enjoy experiences such as the Wine Bath, a private bath infused with the antioxidant properties of Spanish tempranillo grapes.
Reservations are now available online, with the 90-minute Ancient Baths experience starting at $175.
Price: $175 + per person
When: Opening fall 2025
Address: 510A Front St. W., Unit 100 at Portland Commons,Toronto, ON
