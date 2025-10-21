Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This new Toronto spa will transport you to Ancient Rome with candlelit pools and wine baths

It's opening soon!

A candlelit pool.

A new spa coming to Toronto.

Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths
Lead Writer, Travel

Toronto is getting a brand new spa experience that will transport you to Ancient Rome. Offering candlelit pools, marble beds, and more, you'll feel like you're unwinding in a whole other era.

The spa is set to open later this fall, so get ready for some serious self-care, Roman-inspired rituals, and a little escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

AIRE Ancient Baths. AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths

AIRE Ancient Baths, a Spanish wellness brand celebrated worldwide for breathing new life into historic structures, is preparing to open its first Canadian location.

The upcoming Toronto property will be one of the largest in the AIRE collection, allowing guests to enjoy its signature thermal bathing experience by candlelight — inspired by ancient Roman, Greek, and Ottoman traditions.

AIRE Ancient Baths. AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths

AIRE will open in a 1912 Edwardian Classical building that once housed the Copp Clark Publishing Company, complete with soaring pillars, candlelit rooms, and original wood beams.

Spanning 23,000 square feet, the spa boasts nine thermal pools, 12 massage rooms, a dry sauna and vaporium, and two warm marble beds.

AIRE Ancient Baths. AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths

"In Toronto, guests will discover a space where silence, candlelight, and the hypnotic sound of water create an atmosphere unlike anything else in the city," Amadeo Serra, CEO, said in a press release.

"It's a place to disconnect fully and rediscover balance."

AIRE Ancient Baths. AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths

The Ancient Baths experience allows you to be guided through a series of warm and cool thermal baths, a centuries-old ritual known for helping you unwind both body and mind. The whole experience takes place by candlelight — AIRE's signature touch — which will transport you back in time.

Highlights include the Flotarium, a saltwater bath designed for effortless floating, and the Palestra Outdoor Bath, an open-air pool that offers an atmosphere of deep stillness and warmth.

AIRE Ancient Baths. AIRE Ancient Baths.Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths

On top of the Ancient Baths, AIRE also offers a range of massages and rituals for deeper relaxation. You can enjoy experiences such as the Wine Bath, a private bath infused with the antioxidant properties of Spanish tempranillo grapes.

Reservations are now available online, with the 90-minute Ancient Baths experience starting at $175.

AIRE Ancient Baths

AIRE Ancient Baths.

AIRE Ancient Baths.

Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths

Price: $175 + per person

When: Opening fall 2025

Address: 510A Front St. W., Unit 100 at Portland Commons,Toronto, ON

AIRE Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

