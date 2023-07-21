I Visited This Stunning Finnish Spa Near Toronto & I Forgot I Was In Canada (PHOTOS)
It was the relaxation I didn't know I needed.
Ever since Vettä Spa opened in Ontario in 2022, I was intrigued. The venue promises a "Finnish Nordic Spa experience" and as someone who loves nothing more than a day of pampering, I was eager to check it out.
The four-season Nordic spa is located just an hour and a half from Toronto in the quiet countryside of Horseshoe Valley. It features an outdoor hydrotherapy cycle, Finnish-inspired restaurant, an in-spa bistro and massage services.
I booked a massage at the venue, which includes the hydrotherapy cycle, and spent a day unwinding in the European-style surroundings.
Here's how my experience was at this spot, from the food and drinks to the spa offerings.
The space had details in mind
Vettä Spa is tucked away in a peaceful forest, far from the sound of cars or the bustle of cities. The building itself is massive, with sleek, modern-style architecture and towering windows.
The first floor features the check-in desk, shop and restaurant while the upper part of the building is where you'll get your massage treatments.
There are lots of lockers available and they can be opened with the digital wristband you'll receive at check-in, so there was no more juggling keys while trying to unwind — which I found was a small yet thoughtful detail that set the tone for what lay ahead.
The locker comes equipped with two towels and a robe but you'll want to bring your own sandals. There are many mirrors as well as bathrooms and showers connected to the locker room.
The changing rooms lead straight to the outdoor spa and I found myself stepping into a nature oasis. The spa is surrounded by trees and features cold plunge pools, saunas, hot pools, relaxation areas, and more.
There are hammocks and lounge chairs dotted around the main area of the spa where you can unwind with friends, a journal, or a book.
I spent all day unwinding
One of the most exciting parts of this experience is the fact that you can stay all day if you'd like. Once you pay the admission cost, there's no time limit on how long you can spend there.
The spa is all about relaxation and rejuvenation and this means no electronics. That's right, no phones.
I have it admit, it was weird leaving my phone behind in my locker and for the first little while, I felt like I was missing an arm. If this doesn't speak to how much I needed to unplug, I don't know what does!
I received a massage first and was already feeling relaxed as I headed outside to the hydrotherapy cycle.
The spa has two different areas; the main section where you can socialize with friends and a quiet zone for those looking for a more peaceful experience.
I went to the quiet zone first and was impressed that everyone stuck to the "no talking" rules.
The cold plunges are a shock
The hydrotherapy cycle is an "age-old Finnish tradition" where you cycle between periods of hot, cold, and relaxation. It's meant to "boost your immunity and improve your overall well-being."
The spa has different signs at each station to let you know whether it's a hot, cold, or relaxation experience. I started out in the hot pool and after about 20 minutes I made my way to the cold plunge.
Yikes! I was not prepared for just how frigid the water would be and was out in a matter of seconds. One of the employees shared some helpful advice — stay as still as possible and keep your arms crossed over your chest.
I put the advice into action and managed to remain in the pool for 30 seconds. It was painful but when I got out, I felt incredible and was eager to do it again.
I took some time to relax on a hammock and quickly regretted not bringing a book or journal. Luckily there were notebooks and pens for sale in the shop as well as hats and sunscreen, which I had also forgotten to pack.
You'll definitely want to make sure you bring the essentials, because you can't leave the premises and return.
I tried a number of different stations at the spa, including aromatherapy steam rooms and wood-burning saunas. One of my favourite experiences was the exfoliating salt scrub and showers located outside the hot stone room.
You scoop a handful of salt scrub from a large bucket and rub it all over your skin before showering off. It's the perfect way to finish off the day.
The food was tasty
I ended up staying for quite a while at the spa and took a lunch break partway through the day. I went to the KOIVU restaurant, a Finnish-inspired venue with a beautiful patio overlooking the spa and forest.
The menu wasn't huge but it featured several good, healthy dishes at a reasonable price. I ordered a charcoal lemonade and salad with tempeh which were both delicious.
I couldn't resist the strawberry meringue tart for dessert, which was a bit pricey but worth the cost. I do recommend sharing this one with a friend as it is very sweet.
I returned to the restaurant before heading out to enjoy some cocktails and take in the views.
I would definitely go back
Overall I had an amazing time at the spa. I visited on a Friday so it wasn't super busy or crowded which made it a nice spot to unwind. It felt so good being away from my phone and social media, although I had to fight the urge to snap some photos of the beautiful spa and surroundings.
The whole experience will easily make you forget you're in Canada and the Finnish vibes definitely come through. There are so many different pools and saunas that you might not even get to them all during your visit.
At $89 for weekday admission, I think this is a great deal, especially given the fact that you can stay all day. I'm already planning on returning in the winter to experience the cycle under a blanket of snow.
Vettä Nordic Spa
Price: $89 for weekday admission, $109 for weekend and peak time admission
Address: 3210 Line 3 N., Oro-Medonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Finnish spa near Toronto will transport you to Europe and is a dreamy place to unwind.
