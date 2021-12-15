Trending Tags

Vettä Nordic Spa Near Toronto Is Officially Opening In 2022 & Here's What To Expect

The new spa is almost ready to welcome visitors!

Vettä Nordic Spa

There's now another reason to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Vettä Nordic Spa has finally announced its opening date, and soon you'll be able to step into a rejuvenation paradise.

The four-season Finnish spa, located in Horseshoe Valley, will officially open its doors on January 3, 2022.

According to a press release, the spa will open in stages, with the introductory stage offering massages and Nordic spa experiences including two steam rooms, four saunas, two cold-plunge pools, and more.

The main-level restaurant and boutique will welcome guests at a later date.

An online booking system is launching within the next few weeks, and you can get special introductory pricing if you schedule a visit early.

The new spa boasts one of the largest wood-burning saunas in North America as well as a glass patio beside a waterfall, and you can experience an authentic Finnish retreat at this spot.

Vettä Nordic Spa

Price: $89 + per person

When: Opening January 3, 2022

Address: 3210 Line, 3 Line N., Oro-Medonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: This authentic Finnish spa is the ultimate place to relax.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

