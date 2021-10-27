7 Frozen Ontario Waterfalls That Will Transport You To Narnia This Winter
Hiking doesn't need to be limited to the warmer months. If you are searching for something to do this winter, these frozen Ontario waterfalls will make you feel like you've entered Narnia.
While walking to a cascading waterfall surrounded by leafy trees is stunning, there is something magical about seeing one in the winter. Not only will there be fewer crowds, so you'll feel like you'll have the area to yourself, but once the flowing water has frozen, the ice sparkles in the sunlight just like a diamond.
Felker's Falls
Price: Free
Address: Ackland Street, Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't cost a thing to visit this 22-metre-tall waterfall inside Felker's Falls Conservation Area.
Ball's Falls
Price: $8 per person
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped into Disney's Frozen when you explore the breathtaking icy landscape.
Hilton Falls
Price: $9.50 per person
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here, you can not only visit the frozen falls but see ruins and adorable birds that will fly all around you.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: 50-64 Main St., Kagawong, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you happen to be road-tripping near Manitoulin Island, the walk to this giant waterfall is the perfect spot to stop and stretch your legs.
Tiffany Falls
Price: $11 a day for parking
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun snowshoeing and visiting the falls at this conservation area that is open daily.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: $10.84 per vehicle
Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The second-highest waterfall in Ontario looks spectacular in the winter, and you can easily visit it by following a short boardwalk trail from the parking lot.
Inglis Falls
Price: $10 parking fee
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: From the lookout platform, you can get a photo-worthy view of the 18-metre-tall waterfall.
