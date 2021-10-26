Trending Tags

Burlington Festival Of Lights Is Totally Free & The Illuminated Park Is Super Magical

You can explore it on foot, or in your car! 🎄

Burlington Festival Of Lights Is Totally Free & The Illuminated Park Is Super Magical
@_jessclayton | Instagram, @burlingtonfol | Instagram

Having fun doesn't have to cost a thing. Burlington Festival Of Lights returns this winter, and you can visit the holiday event for free.

This year it will happen daily at Spencer Smith Park from Friday, November 26 to Saturday, January 8, from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Here you'll be able to wander through the park to see 21 dazzling themed light displays that will get you in the holiday spirit.

Guests are welcome to explore the sights on foot, and you can even bring your dog.

But if you would rather stay warm in your vehicle, you can view all the lights by driving on Lakeshore Road.

Burlington Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: Friday, November 26 - Saturday, January 8, daily from 4 p.m. to midnight

Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is only 45 minutes away from downtown Toronto, and you don't need tickets to attend, so it is the perfect last-minute adventure.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

