Burlington Festival Of Lights Is Totally Free & The Illuminated Park Is Super Magical
You can explore it on foot, or in your car! 🎄
Having fun doesn't have to cost a thing. Burlington Festival Of Lights returns this winter, and you can visit the holiday event for free.
This year it will happen daily at Spencer Smith Park from Friday, November 26 to Saturday, January 8, from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Here you'll be able to wander through the park to see 21 dazzling themed light displays that will get you in the holiday spirit.
Guests are welcome to explore the sights on foot, and you can even bring your dog.
But if you would rather stay warm in your vehicle, you can view all the lights by driving on Lakeshore Road.
Burlington Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: Friday, November 26 - Saturday, January 8, daily from 4 p.m. to midnight
Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is only 45 minutes away from downtown Toronto, and you don't need tickets to attend, so it is the perfect last-minute adventure.
