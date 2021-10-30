Trending Tags

This Christmas Market Near Toronto Is Full Of Enchantment & Looks Like A European Postcard

The new market will have a forest of Christmas trees and starry lights.

@thecolourfultraveler | Instagram, @david.s.casco | Instagram

You don't need to hop on a plane to experience Christmas overseas. This new European-style market near Toronto will give you all those festive feels.

The Burlington Holiday Market is transforming the downtown into a twinkling wonderland from December 9 to 12, and you'll feel as though you've stepped into a postcard.

The new event is taking place in and around the quaint Village Square, which is known for its cobblestone streets, shops, and old-world vibes.

You can explore a forest of Christmas trees, listen to carolers, indulge in treats, see holiday-themed exhibits, and more.

If you're dreaming of a European Christmas, take a trip to this charming new market happening just outside of Toronto.

Burlington Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 9 to 12, 2021

Address: Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on vacation at this twinkling new holiday market.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

