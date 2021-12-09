Trending Tags

This New Christmas Market Near Toronto Is Like Wandering Through A Snowy Harbour In Europe

You can shop from quaint chalets under a canopy of lights.

The Holidays At Friday Harbour | Handout

There's a new spot to celebrate the holidays near Toronto this season, and it's full of enchantment. The Holidays at Friday Harbour is a European-style Christmas Market starting December 9 at the Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil.

The area has transformed into a mini Christmas wonderland complete with a canopy of lights, vendors, food, decor, and more.

You can wander beneath the twinkling lights as you take in the views of the water and shop from chalet-style cabins full of gifts and treats.

The Holidays At Friday Harbour | Handout

There will be a 40-foot Christmas tree spreading cheer and photo ops with Santa and his elves.

You can cozy up by the fire pits or in the warming lounge, go skating, and enjoy live performances throughout the event.

Admission is free, so put on your mittens and take a mini trip to Europe at this new holiday market.

The Holidays at Friday Harbour

The Holidays At Friday Harbour | Handout

Price: Free admission

When: Select days from December 9 to 23, 2021

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new European-style Christmas market is located right on the water and is full of festive vibes.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

