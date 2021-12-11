Trending Tags

christmas in toronto

7 Farms Near Toronto That Have Turned Into Cute Little Christmas Villages This Season

Time for a festive road trip!

7 Farms Near Toronto That Have Turned Into Cute Little Christmas Villages This Season
@pinglesfarm | Instagram, @megbeckk | Instagram

These farms around Toronto have transformed into the sweetest holiday villages this season, and they're worth a road trip.

You can indulge in Christmas-themed treats, enjoy wagon rides through the snow, and more at these festive places.

Snyder's Farm

Price: Free admission

When: Weekends until December 19, 2021

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON

Why You Need To Go: Snyder's is hosting an old-fashioned Christmas event where you can shop at the gift barn and fill up on festive treats. You can also book a winter campfire experience complete with s'mores.

Website

Pingle's Farm Market

Price: $15 for general admission

When: Weekends until December 19, 2021

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Christmas Fest is in full swing at this spot, and you can enjoy winter wagon rides, bonfire pits, and more. There's also a festive menu with things like funnel cake, smoked turkey leg, and gingerbread coffee.

Website

Niemi Family Farm

Price: $14.99+ per person

When: Until December 22, 2021

Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: Niemi's Outdoor Christmas Market will sweep you away to Europe, and there are all sorts of vendors, goodies, and treats onsite.

Website

Drysdale's Tree Farm

Price: Free admission

When: Until December 19, 2021

Address: 6635 Simcoe County Rd. 56, Egbert, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Holiday Village features wagon rides, christmas trees, train rides, and more festive fun.

Website

Howells Farm

Price: $10 general admission

When: Until December 19, 2021

Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm has transformed into a sparkling Christmas village, and you can feast on gingerbread donuts, sip mulled wine, and snap some pics at the photo-ops.

Website

Country Bright

Price: $20 per adult

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic farm has turned into a glittering wonderland filled with snow globes and dazzling lights for the first time ever this year.

Website

Campell's Cross Farm

Price: $33 per person

When: Weekends until December 19, 2021

Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This holiday farm is offering horse-drawn wagon experiences complete with a bonfire, photo ops, and hot chocolate.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

