7 Farms Near Toronto That Have Turned Into Cute Little Christmas Villages This Season
Time for a festive road trip!
These farms around Toronto have transformed into the sweetest holiday villages this season, and they're worth a road trip.
You can indulge in Christmas-themed treats, enjoy wagon rides through the snow, and more at these festive places.
Snyder's Farm
Price: Free admission
When: Weekends until December 19, 2021
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: Snyder's is hosting an old-fashioned Christmas event where you can shop at the gift barn and fill up on festive treats. You can also book a winter campfire experience complete with s'mores.
Pingle's Farm Market
Price: $15 for general admission
When: Weekends until December 19, 2021
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Christmas Fest is in full swing at this spot, and you can enjoy winter wagon rides, bonfire pits, and more. There's also a festive menu with things like funnel cake, smoked turkey leg, and gingerbread coffee.
Niemi Family Farm
Price: $14.99+ per person
When: Until December 22, 2021
Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niemi's Outdoor Christmas Market will sweep you away to Europe, and there are all sorts of vendors, goodies, and treats onsite.
Drysdale's Tree Farm
Price: Free admission
When: Until December 19, 2021
Address: 6635 Simcoe County Rd. 56, Egbert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Holiday Village features wagon rides, christmas trees, train rides, and more festive fun.
Howells Farm
Price: $10 general admission
When: Until December 19, 2021
Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm has transformed into a sparkling Christmas village, and you can feast on gingerbread donuts, sip mulled wine, and snap some pics at the photo-ops.
Country Bright
Price: $20 per adult
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 8560 Tremaine Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic farm has turned into a glittering wonderland filled with snow globes and dazzling lights for the first time ever this year.
Campell's Cross Farm
Price: $33 per person
When: Weekends until December 19, 2021
Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This holiday farm is offering horse-drawn wagon experiences complete with a bonfire, photo ops, and hot chocolate.
