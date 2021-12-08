This Tree Farm Near Toronto Has A Holiday Village That Belongs In A Taylor Swift Song
Take a horse-drawn wagon through the snow and sip cozy drinks. 🌲
If you're looking for festive things to do around the city this year, you'll want to road trip to this charming farm.
Drysdale's is a Christmas tree farm located near Barrie, and this season, it has transformed into a magical holiday village.
The farm has been running since 1945, and you can carry on so many festive traditions once more this year.
The village is open on weekends, and attractions include a train ride through the property, horse-drawn wagon rides, a cozy bonfire, and more. You can snap a photo with Santa and his elf and watch a magician make some magic.
A holiday adventure isn't complete without some tasty treats, and you can order things like hot chocolate, poutine, and pizza from the food hut.
The farm is open seven days a week until Christmas Eve for the retails store, cut-your-own trees, and pre-cut trees. Live like you're in a Taylor Swift Christmas song and head to this heartwarming spot.
Drysdale's Holiday Village
Price: Free admission
When: Until December 19, 2021
Address: 6635 Simcoe County Rd. 56, Egbert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a charming holiday village at this Christmas tree farm.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.