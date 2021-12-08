Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in toronto

This Tree Farm Near Toronto Has A Holiday Village That Belongs In A Taylor Swift Song

Take a horse-drawn wagon through the snow and sip cozy drinks. 🌲

This Tree Farm Near Toronto Has A Holiday Village That Belongs In A Taylor Swift Song
@haleydawncoulter | Instagram, @livi_souza | Instagram

If you're looking for festive things to do around the city this year, you'll want to road trip to this charming farm.

Drysdale's is a Christmas tree farm located near Barrie, and this season, it has transformed into a magical holiday village.

The farm has been running since 1945, and you can carry on so many festive traditions once more this year.

The village is open on weekends, and attractions include a train ride through the property, horse-drawn wagon rides, a cozy bonfire, and more. You can snap a photo with Santa and his elf and watch a magician make some magic.

A holiday adventure isn't complete without some tasty treats, and you can order things like hot chocolate, poutine, and pizza from the food hut.

The farm is open seven days a week until Christmas Eve for the retails store, cut-your-own trees, and pre-cut trees. Live like you're in a Taylor Swift Christmas song and head to this heartwarming spot.

Drysdale's Holiday Village

Price: Free admission

When: Until December 19, 2021

Address: 6635 Simcoe County Rd. 56, Egbert, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a charming holiday village at this Christmas tree farm.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto's Glittery Christmas Lounge Has Free Winter Cocktails & Gift Wrapping Stations

You can warm up with spiked hot chocolate.

Elaine Fancy | Handout

If your gift wrapping looks like it was done by the Grinch, then you'll want to head to this holiday pop-up in Toronto.

The Gift of Patrón is a sparkly Christmas lounge in Yorkville running on select days until December 12.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Market In Toronto Has A Skating Rink That Winds Through Snowy Gardens

You can skate for free!

@evergreen_brick_works | Instagram

In case you need another reason to visit a holiday market in Toronto — this spot has a magical skating rink that lets you glide through a frosty garden.

The Evergreen Brick Works Holiday Market is opening on December 17, and it will have lots of vendors and festive cheer.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Christmas Market Has A Life-Sized Advent Calendar & A Custom Churro Station

You can sip holiday drinks from giant ornaments.

Cozy Christmas | Handout

Toronto is getting even more festive with a brand new Christmas market opening on December 14.

Cozy Christmas is an indoor festival and marketplace on King Street East with holiday-themed treats and activities.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Village Just Got A 2-km Yellow Road & It's Like You're Off To See The Wizard

Lions and tigers and bears not included.

The Local Collective | Handout

You'll feel like you're not in Toronto anymore when visiting this whimsical new yellow road. Roncesvalles Village has turned into a little piece of Oz with the arrival of a 2-kilometre yellow path.

The installation is part of the Roncesvalles BIA's holiday campaign by The Local Collective, There’s No Place Like Roncy, which officially launched on December 4.

Keep Reading Show less