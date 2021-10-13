This Ontario Farm Is Transforming Into A Magical Christmas Village With Twinkling Lights
It is only 45 minutes from Toronto! 🎄
You'll feel like Christmas came early at this Ontario farm, just 45 minutes from Toronto.
From November 12 to December 22, Niemi Family Farm will be transforming into a holiday village that will look straight out of a Hallmark movie.
Here you'll be able to shop the market for gifts for everyone on your list, get fresh Christmas trees for your home, and say hello to Santa Claus.
Plus, you can sip a cup of hot chocolate and explore the illuminated forest walk filled with twinkling lights.
Admission tickets are already for sale and start at $14.99 per person.
Niemi’s Outdoor Christmas Market
Price: $14.99+ per person
When: November 12 - December 22
Address: 18463 Highway 48, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get in the holiday spirit and explore this cheerful village. There is also the option to book a private bonfire where you can roast s'mores.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.