Niagara's Christmas Garden Is Full Of Twinkling Poinsettias & It's Like A Trip To Whoville
You can see over 1400 poinsettias!
You can step into a garden blooming with holiday cheer near Toronto this season.
Niagara Parks is hosting its 75th Annual Poinsettia Show starting November 20, and you can explore whimsical arrangements of orchids, poinsettias, and more.
This year's event is inspired by the newly opened Niagara Parks Power Station, with vibrant white and blue poinsettias displayed throughout the garden to reflect the station's energy.
You'll see over 35 types of poinsettias as well as holiday scenes and glowing colours. Outside, an illuminated trail will lead you to the Power Station, and you can also see the nearby displays set up for the Winter Festival of Lights.
Tickets for this whimsical experience can be purchased online.
Annual Poinsettia Show
Price: $7 per adult
When: November 20, 2021 to January 9, 2022
Address: 7145 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Niagara Floral Showhouse has been transformed into a fantastical holiday world that will make you feel like you're in Whoville.
