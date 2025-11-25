Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

VIA Rail is hiring in BC and you get travel perks without having to travel for work

These positions pay up to $45 an hour or $114,000 a year.

via rail train

VIA Rail train.

Shawn Ccf | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

You can find VIA Rail jobs in B.C. that get you travel perks but don't require you to travel for work.

The positions pay up to $45 an hour or $114,000 a year.

VIA Rail is looking to staff supervisor, mechanic and cleaner jobs in B.C. right now.

If you get hired, one of the job perks is train travel privileges for you and your family.

You can travel across the country since VIA Rail has routes from B.C. to Nova Scotia, including scenic trains in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.

Supervisor, Mechanical and Maintenance

Salary: $92,534 to $114,307

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Vancouver, BC

Who Should Apply: You need a college degree or a combination of education and work experience in a relevant field.

Also, you must have at least five years of supervisory experience and relevant experience in manufacturing or the transportation industry.

Written and verbal communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Suite programs are required as well.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

General Worker — Passenger Car Cleaner

Salary: $32.39 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Prince Rupert, BC

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma.

Also, you need to be able to lift items weighing up to 50 pounds.

The ability to be flexible regarding work schedules is required for this job.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

Diesel Engine Mechanic

Salary: $37.37 to $45.08 an hour

Company: VIA Rail

Location: Vancouver, BC

Who Should Apply: You need to have a vocational diploma in heavy-duty mechanics, diesel mechanics, or automotive mechanics.

Knowledge of air brakes is required.

An inter-provincial Red Seal certificate in mechanics is an asset.

You must be able to work days, evenings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Apply On VIA Rail Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

via rail jobsvia rail
VancouverCanadaMoneyMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

6 VIA Rail jobs in Canada that offer travel perks but don't require you to travel for work

These positions are high-paying too!

VIA Rail is hiring for these jobs across Canada and you can make up to $42 an hour

One job pays you to travel! 🚞

VIA Rail is hiring for these jobs across Canada that pay up to $74 an hour

Some positions pay you to travel!

These VIA Rail jobs are available and you get travel perks without having to travel for work

You can travel across Canada! 🚞

Canada's best bank accounts for 2026 were revealed and so many Big Five banks didn't make it

You might want to rethink where you're keeping your money. 🏦 👀

Canada's 2026 federal income tax brackets are out — Here's how much you'll pay next year

Brackets AND rates have changed — you might actually owe less next year. 👀

The CRA is increasing the Canada Child Benefit — Here's how much you can get in 2026

A little more help is coming soon! 💸

Parts of Ontario are forecast to get more than 30 cm of snow this week

A major snowstorm in the north and lake-effect snow in the south! ❄️

Canadians can get these 6 government benefits in December 2025 and some are going out early

Just in time for the holidays! 😅

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for over 20 cm of snow from lake-effect squalls

Even Toronto is going to get snow this week!

We compared the new Costco flyer to No Frills, Food Basics & FreshCo to find the best deals

Costco isn't the cheapest store for every product! 👀

This Netflix Christmas village less than 1 hour from Toronto has twinkly streets and cozy shops

You can step into a real-life Christmas movie scene.

All of these Yoplait yogurt drinks are recalled in Canada because of 'pieces of plastic'

You might have the recalled products in your fridge.

There's a magical German Christmas market 1 hour from Toronto and it's full of European charm

Pretzels and gingerbread await.