VIA Rail is hiring in BC and you get travel perks without having to travel for work
These positions pay up to $45 an hour or $114,000 a year.
You can find VIA Rail jobs in B.C. that get you travel perks but don't require you to travel for work.
The positions pay up to $45 an hour or $114,000 a year.
VIA Rail is looking to staff supervisor, mechanic and cleaner jobs in B.C. right now.
If you get hired, one of the job perks is train travel privileges for you and your family.
You can travel across the country since VIA Rail has routes from B.C. to Nova Scotia, including scenic trains in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.
Supervisor, Mechanical and Maintenance
Salary: $92,534 to $114,307
Company: VIA Rail
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You need a college degree or a combination of education and work experience in a relevant field.
Also, you must have at least five years of supervisory experience and relevant experience in manufacturing or the transportation industry.
Written and verbal communication skills and proficiency in Microsoft Suite programs are required as well.
General Worker — Passenger Car Cleaner
Salary: $32.39 an hour
Company: VIA Rail
Location: Prince Rupert, BC
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma.
Also, you need to be able to lift items weighing up to 50 pounds.
The ability to be flexible regarding work schedules is required for this job.
Diesel Engine Mechanic
Salary: $37.37 to $45.08 an hour
Company: VIA Rail
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: You need to have a vocational diploma in heavy-duty mechanics, diesel mechanics, or automotive mechanics.
Knowledge of air brakes is required.
An inter-provincial Red Seal certificate in mechanics is an asset.
You must be able to work days, evenings, nights, weekends and holidays.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.