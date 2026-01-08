Ontario's weather forecast calls for double-digit temps and conditions could be hazardous
This thaw won't last long because cold and snow are on the way!
Ontario's weather is forecast to be 10 C or warmer in a lot of cities, including Toronto.
But this January thaw comes with "potential hazards" before cold and snowy weather returns.
The Weather Network revealed that places in southern Ontario could reach double-digit temperatures for the first time this year on Friday, January 9.
A storm is tracking north of the region, which will bring "a surge of very mild, southerly air" to southern Ontario.
While you might be ready for a break from winter weather, the warmer temperatures could lead to hazardous conditions.
Toronto's weather is forecast to be 10 C or even warmer on Friday.
According to The Weather Network, that daytime high would be a 12-degree difference from the city's normal temperature of -2 C for this time of year.
It's forecast to be 13 C in Brampton, 11 C in Markham, 11 C in Pickering, 12 C in Burlington, 13 C in Brantford, 10 C in London, 10 C in Niagara Falls and 12 C in Windsor on Friday.
Along with the mild temperatures, parts of southern Ontario could also get 10 to 20 millimetres of rain throughout the day.
So, there is "heightened flood potential" because of the warm temperatures and rainfall.
The combination of snowmelt and rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in places where storm drains are blocked by snowbanks.
According to The Weather Network, there could also be ice jams along rivers and "unsafe ice conditions" on ponds and lakes.
But these warmer-than-normal temperatures don't mean that we're skipping ahead to spring.
The Weather Network said that the thaw won't last long, and cold and snowy weather is forecast to return to Ontario after this weekend!
