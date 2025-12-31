Ontario's weather forecast for January says this is when it'll snow, rain and be 'very cold'
The average temperature will be –6.5 C in January. 🥶
A new forecast for January has revealed what Ontario's weather will be like during the month.
It also said when to expect snowy periods, rain and snow showers, "very cold" temperatures, and more.
In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are monthly weather forecasts for every province.
These forecasts break down what you can expect every week of the month with details on snow, rain, temperatures and other weather conditions.
The Old Farmer's Almanac forecast for Ontario includes the central and southern parts of the province from Thunder Bay through Sudbury, across to Ottawa, down to Toronto and all the way to Windsor.
In January, the average temperature will be –6.5 C. That's 2 C below average in the east and 1 C above average in the west.
The province is forecast to get 40 millimetres of precipitation during the month, which is 25 millimetres below average.
From January 1 to January 5, there will be flurries and "bitter cold" in Ontario.
Between January 6 and January 9, you can expect snow showers along with cold temperatures in the east and mild temperatures in the west
Then, there will be a few rain and snow showers in the east but sunshine in the west from January 10 to January 18.
Temperatures are forecast to be mild that week.
Between January 19 and January 21, rain and snow showers are expected along with mild temperatures.
Then, from January 22 to January 31, there will be snowy periods in Ontario.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, temperatures will become "very cold" during the last week of the month.
