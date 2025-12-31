Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario's weather forecast for January says this is when it'll snow, rain and be 'very cold'

The average temperature will be –6.5 C in January. 🥶

view of city skyline from snow covered toronto island. right: snow covered sidewalk and trees along an ontario road

Toronto skyline. Right: Snow-covered sidewalk in Ontario.

Pavol Svantner | Unsplash, Sabarish Santhosh | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new forecast for January has revealed what Ontario's weather will be like during the month.

It also said when to expect snowy periods, rain and snow showers, "very cold" temperatures, and more.

In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are monthly weather forecasts for every province.

These forecasts break down what you can expect every week of the month with details on snow, rain, temperatures and other weather conditions.

The Old Farmer's Almanac forecast for Ontario includes the central and southern parts of the province from Thunder Bay through Sudbury, across to Ottawa, down to Toronto and all the way to Windsor.

In January, the average temperature will be –6.5 C. That's 2 C below average in the east and 1 C above average in the west.

The province is forecast to get 40 millimetres of precipitation during the month, which is 25 millimetres below average.

From January 1 to January 5, there will be flurries and "bitter cold" in Ontario.

Between January 6 and January 9, you can expect snow showers along with cold temperatures in the east and mild temperatures in the west

Then, there will be a few rain and snow showers in the east but sunshine in the west from January 10 to January 18.

Temperatures are forecast to be mild that week.

Between January 19 and January 21, rain and snow showers are expected along with mild temperatures.

Then, from January 22 to January 31, there will be snowy periods in Ontario.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, temperatures will become "very cold" during the last week of the month.

READ NEXT: A new winter forecast says Ontario's weather will be snowiest during these months

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

ontario weather
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

GST/HST Credit payments for January 2026 go out soon and you could get over $700

Start the new year with a boost to your bank account! 💸

Ontario's 'sixth Great Lake' is a vacation gem with endless beaches and coastal villages

Start planning that 2026 getaway.

These 2 Ottawa restaurants were named among the most romantic in Canada for 2025

Consider your next date night spot covered. 🌹🍝

CBSA is hiring Border Services Officers and you can make up to $101,000

Even when you're just a trainee, the salary is almost $90,000! 🤑

This Ontario city was named among the world's best New Year's Eve spots and it beat Las Vegas

You don't need to go far for the ultimate New Year's Eve.

This enchanting lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live

It has sandy beaches and a storybook main street.

8 food recalls issued in Canada during December for chicken tenders, juice, Pizza Pops and more

Well-known brands like Great Value, McCain and Janes have affected products.

This 1.2 km Ontario skating trail has frosty forest views and cozy cups of mulled wine

You can skate beneath the stars.

5 hidden-gem small towns in BC to visit in 2026, recommended by a local

Shhh...let's keep these between us. 🤫