The first Canada Disability Benefit payments of 2026 go out soon — Here's how it works
If you're one of the thousands of Canadians receiving monthly government payments through the Canada Disability Benefit, the first instalment for 2026 arrives soon from Service Canada.
For eligible Canadians who haven't yet applied for this disability support program, it's not too late to sign up and access the funding available to you. Applications remain open year-round.
The CDB sends monthly deposits to working-age adults living with a disability in Canada who face extra costs in their day-to-day lives.
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is set for next week, and if you're newly approved, you might even see back pay covering previous months added to your deposit.
From eligibility rules to application steps and everything in between, here's your complete guide to the Canada Disability Benefit payment for January 2026.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit provides monthly financial support to working-age Canadians with disabilities. This government payment program serves adults between 18 and 64 who have Disability Tax Credit certification and lower household incomes.
Service Canada manages the program, from reviewing applications to sending out monthly deposits.
The benefit just recently launched in summer 2025, after years of planning and input from disability advocates and following the Trudeau government's initial announcement in 2020.
Since applications are accepted throughout the year, some recipients have been getting payments since July, while others might receive their first deposit this month or later. Whenever you apply and get approved, you'll start receiving regular monthly payments moving forward.
When will the new Canada Disability Benefit begin?
Applications for the new Canada Disability Benefit opened on June 20, 2025. Everyone approved by the end of June would have received their first payment on July 17, 2025.
But even if you missed that initial launch, you haven't lost any money you're entitled to. The program allows retroactive claims covering up to two years of eligibility dating back to the launch date. That means as long as you apply before June 2027, you won't miss out on any payments you qualified for.
Service Canada typically processes most applications within 28 days. Applications submitted through a legal representative may take up to 49 days to review.
After approval, you'll get deposits each month, unless your total annual benefit works out to $240 or less — in which case Service Canada sends one lump-sum payment instead of small monthly amounts. That single deposit covers your entire benefit period through June.
Canada Disability Benefit eligibility
To receive Canada Disability Benefit payments, you need to meet several requirements:
- Be between 18 and 64 years old
- Qualify as a Canadian resident for tax purposes
- Be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident who has lived in Canada for at least 18 months, or be registered under the Indian Act
- Have filed your 2024 federal income tax return (even if you had no income)
- Have current approval for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC)
The federal budget announced plans late last year to offer eligible disabled Canadians a one-time $150 payment to help with the cost of getting DTC certification. If approved by Parliament, these payments could go out sometime this year.
How much is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The maximum Canada Disability Benefit amount is $2,400 per year. That breaks down to $200 each month. Since this amount adjusts for inflation, you can also expect a modest increase in July.
What you actually receive depends on your household income, whether you have a spouse or partner, and how much of your earnings come from working. The calculation factors all these elements together (we'll break this down in detail in the next section).
For each dollar of household income above the threshold, your annual payment reduces by 20 cents. If you and your partner both qualify for the benefit, that reduction drops to 10 cents per dollar.
New approvals can come with retroactive money. Say you were eligible starting in July but just got approved now — your January payment could include six months of back pay on top of the current month's deposit, totalling up to $1,400.
Canada Disability Benefit income threshold
Your Canada Disability Benefit payment amount changes based on your household earnings, relationship status and whether your spouse or partner also qualifies.
The program uses a "working income exemption" that shields some of your employment income, self-employment earnings or taxable scholarships from counting toward your income limit. If you're single, up to $10,000 gets exempted. For couples, that exemption rises to $14,000.
Here's the breakdown of Canada Disability Benefit income thresholds:
- Single individuals: You'll get the full benefit with adjusted net income at or below $23,000. You can also exempt up to $10,000 in working income, meaning you can earn up to $33,000 before reductions kick in. The benefit phases out completely at $45,000.
- Couples (one partner eligible): Maximum payments continue as long as combined household income stays at $32,500 or below. With $14,000 or more in working income, that limit increases to $46,500. Payments end once you hit $58,500 in household income.
- Couples (both partners eligible): Both people receive the full amount when combined income is $32,500 or less. With at least $14,000 in combined working income, you can earn up to $46,500 before seeing reductions. The benefit disappears entirely at $70,500.
How to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit
Service Canada offers several ways to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit. If you got an invitation letter over the summer, you can still use the 6-digit access code included in that letter to apply online through the Service Canada portal.
You'll need your social insurance number (SIN) and proof of your legal status in Canada. Direct deposit information isn't required but is strongly recommended, as it speeds up when you receive your money.
Didn't get a letter? You can still apply if you think you meet the requirements. Have your SIN, current address and Canadian status documentation ready. Including your 2024 income (line 23600 on your notice of assessment) and banking details will help move things along faster.
You can submit your application online, by phone, in person at a Service Canada office, or by mail. Service Canada says online applications get the fastest processing, so that's your best bet for quick results.
Canada Disability Benefit calculator
If you're still not sure how much you could get, Service Canada has an online tool that estimates your potential Canada Disability Benefit amount.
The Canada Disability Benefit Estimator needs basic information like your income and relationship status. It won't tell you if you qualify, but it will show you an approximate monthly payment amount if you're eligible.
For the best estimate, grab the numbers from your most recent notice of assessment. You can find that document in your CRA My Account online.
Is the Canada Disability Benefit taxable?
Right now, the Canada Disability Benefit counts as social assistance under the Income Tax Act. You don't pay tax on these payments, but they do factor into your net income. That means it can affect other income-tested benefits like the Canada Child Benefit or GST/HST Credit.
However, the 2025 federal budget confirmed the government plans to change this. The proposed change would exempt the Canada Disability Benefit from net income calculations under the Income Tax Act, protecting your other benefits from reduction. Many provinces have committed to make matching changes.
But these legislative updates haven't become law yet. For now, according to Service Canada, you won't owe taxes on Canada Disability Benefit payments, but you'll get a tax slip for them in February.
Canada Disability Benefit payment dates
Once Service Canada approves your application, Canada Disability Benefit payments start the next month. Deposits land on the third Thursday of every month.
The next CDB payment goes out on Thursday, January 15.
After that, here are the remaining payment dates through the end of the 2025-26 benefit year:
- Thursday, February 19
- Thursday, March 19
- Thursday, April 16
- Thursday, May 21
- Thursday, June 18
Don't forget — if your total benefit for the full year comes to $240 or less, you won't see monthly deposits. Service Canada combines everything into one payment sent on the first scheduled date after approval, which covers you until the end of the current benefit year in June.
